Netherlands vs Pakistan live score, 1st ODI: Pakistan wins toss, to bat first

Netherlands vs Pakistan live score: Catch live score updates and commentary from the first ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan in Rotterdam.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Netherlands vs Pakistan live score: Catch live score updates and commentary from the first ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan in Rotterdam.

Playing XI: Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, SA Edwards (C)†, W Barresi, TLW Cooper, AT Nidamanuru, MP O'Dowd, BFW de Leede, TJG Pringle, LV van Beek, A Dutt, VJ Kingma Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan†, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim , Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah Squads: Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abdullah Shafique Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Arnav Jain Read more stories on Cricket.