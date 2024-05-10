MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Zealand’s Munro retires from internationals

Colin Munro has retired from international cricket after missing out on a spot in the Black Caps’ T20 World Cup squad.

Published : May 10, 2024 07:24 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Colin Munro retires from internationals.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Colin Munro retires from internationals. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Colin Munro retires from internationals. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Colin Munro, a South Africa-born power hitter who smashed a slew of batting records for New Zealand, has retired from international cricket after missing out on a spot in the Black Caps’ T20 World Cup squad.

The 37-year-old lefthander’s last international was a T20 match against India in 2020 -- but he had long hoped to claw his way back into the squad.

“Although it has been a while since my last appearance, I never gave up hope that I might be able to return off the back of my franchise T20 form,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“With the announcement of the Black Caps squad for the T20 World Cup now is the perfect time to close that chapter officially.”

Making his T20I debut against South Africa in 2012, Durban-born Munro played 122 white ball matches for New Zealand and a solitary Test against the Proteas in 2013.

READ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru live to fight another day after comprehensive win over Punjab Kings

His 47-ball century against West Indies in Mount Maunganui in 2018 was the fastest T20 century for New Zealand at the time and saw him become the first player to score three T20I hundreds.

His 14-ball half-century against Sri Lanka at Auckland’s Eden Park in 2016 is still the fastest in T20Is by a New Zealander and the fourth fastest of all-time.

Along with two T20 World Cups, Munro was in the New Zealand squad that suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the 50-over 2019 World Cup final against hosts England.

Munro will continue to play franchise cricket but his legacy remains in the short format game as a pioneer of aggressive, “360-degree style” batting, New Zealand Cricket boss Scott Weenink said.

“(He) took calculated risk-taking to a new level, and led what was to become a revolution in the way short-form cricket was played,” said Weenink.

“We thank him for his amazing contribution in more than hundred international games.”

Related Topics

Colin Munro /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand’s Munro retires from internationals
    Reuters
  2. GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs RCB Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings fumble against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to exit qualification race
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs CSK head-to-head, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. New Zealand’s Munro retires from internationals
    Reuters
  2. Lord’s ground to get 61 million pounds upgrade to two stands
    Reuters
  3. Mongolia bowled out for 12 by Japan to register second-lowest total in T20I history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Siddarth Kaul joins Northamptonshire for three-match County Championship stint
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bangladesh recalls Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand’s Munro retires from internationals
    Reuters
  2. GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs RCB Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings fumble against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to exit qualification race
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs CSK head-to-head, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment