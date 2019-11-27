New Zealand vs England: Boult, De Grandhomme ruled out of second Test

New Zealand has been dealt a double blow ahead of the second Test against England with Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme ruled out.

Boult will miss the Test, starting in Hamilton on Friday, due to a strained muscle overlying his ribs on his right side.

De Grandhomme has a torn lower left abdominal muscle, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

Colin de Grandhomme and Trent Boult ruled out of 2nd Test | Daryl Mitchell called into squad #NZvENG #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/5iPcGs6ci7 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 27, 2019

"Both players will remain at home to rest and begin rehabilitation ahead of the Black Caps' departure for Australia on December 7," the statement read.

Boult finished with match figures of 1-103 and De Grandhomme 3-56 in New Zealand's comprehensive win in the first Test.

De Grandhomme also made a handy 65 with the bat as the Black Caps claimed victory by an innings and 65 runs.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell has earned his maiden Test call-up, while Lockie Ferguson and Todd Astle have rejoined the squad.