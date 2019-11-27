India vs Bangladesh: Saif Hassan stranded in Kolkata

Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan was denied boarding pass by Biman Bangladesh airlines here on Monday. On reaching the airport, Saif learnt that his six-month visa had expired a day before, on November 24.

Since he was ruled out of the tour due to split webbing, there was no reason for the Bangladesh Cricket Board to keep him in India for so long. But even if he had played the pink ball Test here, he would have missed the visa expiry cut-off date.

He stayed back to complete visa formalities - to extend the validity - with the help of the High Commission.

Saif's visa was made closer to June, before he represented BCB XI in the Thimmappaiah Memorial Cricket tournament.

The incident reflects BCB's responsibility lapse and lack of planning. Saif is expected to leave for Dhaka on Wednesday.