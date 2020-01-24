New Zealand vs India LIVE score, 1st T20: Indian pacers go for big runs in the PowerPlay

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first T20 clash between India and New Zealand from Eden Park in Auckland.

5 Overs, New Zealand 52/0: Bumrah gets a knick off Munro's pads with an in-swinger as the Indian fielders go for a half-hearted appeal. The umpire says no. India needs to do something to contain the dangerous Munro who has raced off to 33 off 19 balls.

4.2 Overs, New Zealand 49/0: Misfield! Nothing's going right for Thakur. Guptill cuts Bumrah towards the third man boundary, where Thakur puts in a slide but fails to keep it in. Bumrah looks frustrated and bowls a big wide down the leg-side. He has a laugh at himself as walks back.

4 Overs, New Zealand 44/0: 2,2,4,6,0,4. Thakur's strays with his length and taken to the cleaners by Munro. He bowls a full toss on the left-hander's pads and gets a dot. He goes short on the final ball which gets an thick outside edge but sails out of K.L. Rahul's reach for a four.

3 Overs, New Zealand 26/0: FOUR! Shami mixes it up well in his opening over. He bowls one in the slot for Munro who pulls it to the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Mohammed to bowl the third over.

2 Overs, New Zealand 19/0: SIX! Thakur begins with a seaming delivery on the pads and Guptill guides it to the fine leg boundary. The pacer bowls three dots to Munro by pitching it on the off stump but gets whacked for a straight six off the last ball.

Up next, Shardul Thakur.

1 over, New Zealand 7/0: Munro is welcomed with a wide but then is forced to dig out a toe-crusher from Bumrah. The pacer ends the over with a dot by banging it short to Guptill.

0.2 overs, New Zealand 4/0 : Nice start to the innings by Bumrah, he pitches the ball full and angles it outside off as the ball misses the outside narrowly. Bumrah pitches a similar delivery on the second, but Guptill steps towards the leg and smacks it over long-off for a boundary.

Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma discuss the field setting as Martin Guptill and Colin Munro walk out to the middle. Jasprit Bumrah is the one with the new ball.

The players are out on the pitch for the national anthems....

TOSS: India wins toss and opts to bowl.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett

India-New Zealand battles have always been intense, the Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal being the latest one in the mix. The Kiwis are quiet on the field but very competitive. At home conditions, similar to that of Australia, they will be looking to start their ICC World T20 preparation with a triumph in the five-match T20I series against India.

Ahead of the first T20I in Auckland on Friday, here's a look at the numbers so far.