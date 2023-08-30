MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Babar, Iftikhar record highest fifth-wicket partnership for Pakistan

Pakistan batters Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed recorded the highest fifth-wicket partnership for their country, against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 18:31 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 cricket match between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 30, 2023.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 cricket match between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 cricket match between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan batters Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed recorded the highest fifth-wicket partnership for their country, against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The two racked up a 214-run partnership with both the batters scoring centuries. Babar scored 151 off 131 balls while Iftikhar completed his century off 67 balls.

The previous record was held by Younis Khan and Umar Akmal, 14 years ago, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. Akmal has sored a ton then, remaining unbeaten at 102 while Younis scored 89 off 111 balls.

Here are the top fifth-wicket partnerships of Pakistan:

  • Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed - 214 vs Nepal - August 30, 2023
  • Younis Khan, Umar Akmal - 176 vs Sri Lanka - August 7, 2009
  • Inzamam-ul-Haq, Yousuf Youhana - 162 vs Australia - September 4, 2004
  • Yousuf Youhana, Younis Khan - 155 vs Sri Lanka - April 17, 2002
  • Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ijaz Ahmed - 152 vs Zimbabwe - February 25, 1995

FOLLOW THE ASIA CUP 2023 MATCH HERE: Pak vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score

The partnership between Babar and Iftikhar also became the sixth highest fifth-wicket partnership in cricket. David Miller and JP Duminy hold the record for the most runs for the fifth wicket, amassing 256 runs against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Following is the list for the top-six highest partnerships for the fifth-wicket so far:

  • David Miller, JP Duminy (South Africa) - 256* vs Zimbabwe - February 15, 2015
  • Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara (England) - 226* vs vs Ireland - September 3, 2013
  • Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (Bangladesh) - 224 vs New Zealand - June 9, 2017
  • M Azharuddin, A Jadeja (India) - 223 vs Sri Lanka - August 17, 1997
  • A Symonds, MJ Clarke (Australia) - 220 vs New Zealand - December 7, 2005
  • Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed - 214 vs Nepal - August 30, 2023

