Pak vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan beats Nepal by 238 runs

- August 30, 2023 21:31A fine start for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023
Here’s the match report:
Asia Cup 2023: Babar, Iftikhar tons, Shadab four-for lead Pakistan to big win over Nepal in tournament opener
Centuries from Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed powered Pakistan to 342 for six before the bowlers of the host nation bundled Nepal for just 104 to secure a convincing 238-run victory in the Asia Cup opener on Wednesday.
- August 30, 2023 21:20Nepal 104/10 in 23.4 overs
Shadab continues. OUT! Third wicket for Shadab. Kushal tries to go big over long off but ends up giving an easy catch to Iftikhar at mid off.
Lalit Rajabanshi to the crease. Shadab drifts one onto the pads and umpire raises the finger. Lalit takes the review. Three reds and it’s all over! Pakistan wins by 238 runs.
A very dominant performance by Pakistan here. Babar Azam’s 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed’s 109 not out set up the game and it was just a matter of time for Pakistan bowlers to finish the game. It finished rather quickly, inside 24 overs.
Shadab picked four wickets while Shaheen, Haris picked two wickets. One wicket each for Nawaz and Naseen as well.
- August 30, 2023 21:17103/8 in 23 overs
Nawaz continues and Karan cuts it late for four. Kushal slog sweeps, connects well and it goes for a SIX towards midwicket. 100-up for Nepal. 11 runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 21:09Nepal 92/8 in 22 overs
Shadab continues to bowl. His sixth over on the trot. What.A.Catch. Gulshan slogs it high in the air and Fakhar from deep midwicket runs in and dives forward to grab it. Brilliant. Seven down Nepal.
That brings in Sandeep Lamichhane to the crease and he only lasts two balls as Shadab cleans him up. Tries a wild slog, completely misses and ball crashes onto the stumps.
Karan KC at the crease now. Two runs and two wickets from that over.
- August 30, 2023 21:04Nepal 90/6 in 21 overs
Mohammad Nawaz into the attack. OUT! What a ball. Comes in with the angle. Dipendra played for the spin but the ball goes through the gate and crashes onto the stumps. Nepal six down.
Kushal Malla is the new man in. Two runs in the over.
- August 30, 2023 21:01Nepal 88/5 in 20 overs
Haris has gone out of the field after the over.
Shadab in his fifth over. Just two runs from it.
- August 30, 2023 20:52Nepal 86/5 in 19 overs
Haris into his fifth over. Some problem for Haris. He’s down on his knees. Physio is running in to check on him. Seems like it’s the heat that has got to him. Towels around his face. All fine now. He’s back at the bowling crease and bowls a 148 kmph delivery....Three runs from that over.
- August 30, 2023 20:50Nepal 83/5 in 18 overs
Shadab continues. Dipendre Airee is the new man in. Another tight over. Just one run from it.
- August 30, 2023 20:44Nepal 82/5 in 17 overs
Haris in his fourth over. OUT! A terrific over and finally gets the result as Sompal edges it towards keeper. Rizwan dives it to grab it. What a catch that. Five down Nepal. A maiden wicket.
- August 30, 2023 20:41Nepal 82/4
Shadab continues. Gulshan slog sweeps, the ball goes high, midwicket fielder is interested but the ball goes above him for a SIX. Edged and dropped. A tough chance for keeper. Huge deflection that. Six runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 20:35Nepal 76/4 in 15 overs
Haris continues. And continues to bowl jaffas! He’s getting the late movement and beating the batters. Aarif has broken his bat because of Haris’ yorker. He’s changing the bat now. More than 150kmph that ball! Aarif moves away to slog and he misses it and the ball crashes onto the stumps! Four down Nepal. Aarif out for 26 off 38 balls.
Gulshan Jha, 17 years of age, at the crease. Three runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 20:27Nepal 73/3 in 14 overs
Shadab continues with his leg spin. Nicely driven by Sompal and he finds the fence for four. Yet another LBW and another refusal by umpire. Seven runs from the over. Time for drinks.
Terrific stand this between Aarif and Sompal after losing three wickets inside the first two overs. Will need a lot from these and other batters to pull off this runchase though.
- August 30, 2023 20:22Nepal 66/3 in 13 overs
Haris Rauf doing what he does best, hitting the deck hard. He’s finding a bit of movement and beating the batter. Superb spell this. Hits the pads and appeal but no response from the umpire. No review taken.
- August 30, 2023 20:19Nepal 64/3 in 12 overs
Shadab Khan into the attack now. Aarif finds the fence again. Short ball and he hits it towards backward square leg for four. Eight runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 20:13Nepal 56/3
Shaheen Shah Afridi has left the field.
Change in bowling. Haris Rauf into the attack now. Misfield at deep third boundary and Sompal gets a boundary. Fifty up for Nepal. Width on offer and Aarif slaps it away for four towards covers. Nine runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 20:10Nepal 47/3 in 10 overs
Naseem continues. A short mid-on as well placed. Almost! Full and Sompal chips it in the air and the ball just falls short of the fielder at midwicket. Only one run in the last over of PowerPlay.
- August 30, 2023 20:04Nepal 46/3 in 9 overs
Shaheen Afridi into his fifth over. Pakistan bowlers have now switched to short ball tactics. Full outside off and Aarif lofts it over covers and the ball lands just before the ropes for four. Good way to end the over.
- August 30, 2023 19:59Nepal 42/3
Naseen Shah bowls short, Aarif ducks and the ball hits him on shoulder. Rizwan and Naseem checks on him, everything’s fine. Full and straight and Aarif takes out his on drive that goes for four. Very nice shot. Six runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 19:54Nepal 36/3 in 7 overs
Shaheen Afridi continues. The fielder at short leg has been there for a while now but not many balls have comes his way. Might be just a way to keep the pressure on Nepal batters. Having a close-in fielder definitely plays a role. Sompal drives and drives well for four! What a shot that. Eight from that over.
- August 30, 2023 19:49Nepal 28/3 in 6 overs
Naseem Shah continues with two slips, leg-slip, and short leg. Both the batters aren’t comfortable at all, somehow surviving. Two runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 19:44Nepal 26/3 in 5 overs
Shaheen pitches it full again and hits the pads. Umpire raises fingers and Sompal immediately reviews. Inside edge and decision turned. Not out. Shaheen is just bowling on middle-leg line and mixing his lengths: from yorkers to back of the length. Four runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 19:39Nepal 22/3 in 4 overs
Naseem continues. Sompal gets off the mark with a four. Full and he places it towards mid-off. Four runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 19:35Nepal 18/3 in 3 overs
Shaheen Afridi on a hatrick. Full and straight and Aarif picks it towards square leg for four. A loud appeal for LBW by Shaheen Afridi but umpire says not out. Just four runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 19:26Nepal 14/3 in 2 overs
Naseem Shah into the attack. Aarif Sheikh is the new batter in. On the pads and Aasif flicks it towards midwicket. Good effort by the midfielder but the ball wins the race for four. Full ball, Aasif drives to drive but edges the ball straight to first slip. Third wicket for Pakistan inside two overs.
Sompal Kami at the crease now. Four and a wicket in that over.
- August 30, 2023 19:19Nepal 10/2
Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh at the crease. Shaheen Afridi with the new ball. First ball and Bhurtel times it towards covers for four! Misfield at covers. Follows it with a down the legside delivery and another four! Back-to-back fours to begin the runchase. OUT! First wicket for Shaheen Afridi. A rather lucky dismissal. Down the legside and Bhurtel tries to glance it, but gets an edge and keeper Rizwan takes an easy catch.
Captain Rohit Paudel at the crease now. Inswinging full ball and it hits the pads. Umpire raises the finger! Paudel reviews it. Three reds and Paudel gets a golden duck. Two wickets in the first over. What a start for Pakistan.
- August 30, 2023 19:15Ready for the chase!
Pakistan team is in huddle. Nepal openers are ready as they try to chase down 343 runs in this Asia Cup opener at Multan.
- August 30, 2023 18:55ICYMI - Highest fifth wicket partnership for Pakistan in ODIs
- August 30, 2023 18:43Pak 342/6 in 50 overs
Last over and Iftikhar starts with a four towards backward square leg. OUT! Babar Azam gets caught at long off trying to go over the fielder. A terrific knock by the captain. He goes for 151 in 131 balls.
Shadab Khan comes to the crease for the last two balls. He hits his first ball for a four towards fine leg. Laps it. Tries to lap it on the last ball, gets beaten and gets bowled. A wicket on the last ball of the innings. Pakistan finish at 342/6.
A terrific finish by Pakistan there. Iftikhar remains unbeaten on 109 while Babar Azam scored 151. Sompal got two wickets in the last over and finished at 3/85 in his 10 overs.
Nepal will need 343 runs to win the match.
- August 30, 2023 18:36Pak 331/4 in 49 overs
Karan with this second last over of the innings. Iftikhar slaps a wide length ball towards covers for a four and gets into 90s. Full and Iftikhar rockets it over long off for a huge SIX. Another wide ball and Iftikhar cuts it for four to get to his maiden ODI century! A terrific hundred that.
- August 30, 2023 18:32Pakistan 313/4 in 48 overs
Sompal to Iftikhar, full ball and he smacks it for a six over long on. Another full, Iftikhar slogs and gets a thick outside edge and that goes for a four towards deep third. 150 for Babar Azam in 129 balls.
- August 30, 2023 18:27301/4 in 47 overs
Karan into the attack. Iftikhar miscues it but the ball lands safe. Short ball, Babar gets a top edge and the ball goes for four over wicketkeeper. 300-up for Pakistan.
- August 30, 2023 18:22Pak 294/4 in 46 overs
Lamichhane to bowl his last over. Short and wide and Iftikhar places it towards point. Fielder dives and might have touched the rope. Umpires refer it and looks like it is going to be a boundary. Full and Babar lauches the ball towards covers for a SIX. Back to back sixes by Babar, this time towards square leg.
- August 30, 2023 18:16Pak 275/4 in 45 overs
Six overs left.
Sompal into the attack. Full and on the pads, Iftikhar slogs it towards midwicket for a four. Short ball and Babar pulls on the front foot towards midwicket for another boundary. Full toss and Babar slaps over the bowlers’ head for four. Length ball and Babar Azam hits it straight and the ball goes over long off for a SIX. 20 runs off that over.
The partnership is now 151 from 103 balls.
- August 30, 2023 18:12Pak 255/4
Airee continues. Babar Azam playing without helmet and smacks the full and on the pads delivery for a four towards midwicket. Cleared the front leg to hit that shot. Full toss on the pads and Iftikhar flicks it towards square leg for a SIX. 13 off the over.
- August 30, 2023 18:07Pak 242/4 in 43 overs
Gulshan continues. Short and Babar smacks it towards square leg for a SIX! Terrific shot that. A one-handed six. Now Iftikhar gets into the act as he slashes it towards square for a four. Good way to end the over.
- August 30, 2023 18:03Pak 228/4 in 42 overs
Babar on 98, Iftikhar on 49.
Airee comes back into the attack. Single and Iftikhar reaches his fifty. Short and wide and Babar Azam runs a double to reach his 19th ODI century in 109 balls. The partnership has also crossed 100 runs. Six runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 17:57Pak 222/4 in 41 overs
Gulshan is back into the attack now. Babar Azam has been stuck in his 90s for a while now. Doesn’t want to risk taking boundaries. Nepal’s fielding has been dropped after the first PowerPlay. Been sloppy. Nine runs off that over, all through singles and doubles.
- August 30, 2023 17:53Pak 213/4 in 40 overs
Rajbanshi comes for his last over. Poor fielding there and Iftikhar gets a four. Short and he had slapped it towards covers but the fielder isn’t able to collect it cleanly and ball goes towards the ropes. Five runs off the over. Babar Azam at 97.
- August 30, 2023 17:48Pak 208/4 in 39 overs
Karan is into the attack. Back of the length, Iftikhar tries to pull it but doesn’t time it well. However, no fielder there and he’s safe. Just four runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 17:46Pak 204/4 in 38 overs
Lamichhane into his ninth over. Short ball and Iftikhar lofts it towards midwicket for a four. 200-up for Pakistan with that shot. Eight runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 17:41Pak 196/4 in 37 overs
Sompal continues. He’s mixing lengths now, doesn’t want to be predictable. A decent over. Six off it.
- August 30, 2023 17:36Pak 190/4 in 36 overs
Lamichhane is back into the attack. Babar pushes for a quick single, the fielder throws the ball, a direct hit and the ball runs towards the boundary to give two extra runs to Pakistan. Width on offer and Babar plays it late towards deep third for a four. 10 from the over.
- August 30, 2023 17:32180/4 in 35 overs
Sompal continues. Iftikhar smacks a short ball towards midwicket for a SIX! First six of the innings. Another short and wide, this time to Babar, who punches it towards covers for a four. 13 runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 17:26Pak 167/4
Hot and humid conditions in Multan. Both batters and fielders are on the ground taking a break. Physio giving a bit of a massage to Babar Azam, who is batting on 71 off 86 balls.
Change in bowling. Kushal Bhurtel into the attack. Short and wide and Iftikhar smacks it towards covers for four. Poor delivery and a gift for Iftikhar.
- August 30, 2023 17:19Pak 157/4 in 33 overs
Sompal Kami is back into the attack. Iftikhar punches it towards covers and the ball nutmegs the fielder inside the circle and the batters take two runs off the misfield. Five runs from the over. Time for drinks.
Babar Azam has looked in complete control. However, Nepal bowlers have done incredibly well to keep the Pakistan’s scoring rate in check on what seems to be a flat wicket. With six wickets in hand, how much can Pakistan score from here?
- August 30, 2023 17:15Pak 152/4 in 32 overs
Rajbanshi continues. Full and straight and Babar sweeps it towards fine leg for four. 150-up for Pakistan. Nine runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 17:10Pak 143/4 in 31 overs
Karan continues with his right arm pace. Iftikhar Ahmed has been kept quiet early in his innings. Karan keeping it in stumps and mixing lengths as well as pace. And he finally gets his boundary as he cuts a length ball with width on offer towards backward point for four. Four runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 17:07Pak 139/4 in 30 overs
Change of ends for Rajbanshi. Full and straight and Babar Azam slog sweeps it towards midwicket for four! Six runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 17:0229th over
Karan KC is back into the attack. On the pads and Babar places it towards midwicket for a double and with that reaches his fifty in 72 balls. Full and straight and Babar smacks it between mid-on and midwicket fielder for a four! What a beautiful shot that. Dropped! Next ball, another full and straight ball and Babar smacks it straight towards the bowler but he isn’t able to grab it. Eight runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:57Pakistan 125/4 in 28 overs
Lamichhane into his seventh over. Salman Agha hasn’t looked comfortable at the crease so far. Hasn’t been able to time the ball well. Tries to reverse sweep and the finds the fielder at point. OUT! Salman Agha’s 14-ball stay comes to an end. Fourth wicket down for Pakistan as he departs for five.
Iftikhar Ahmed joins Babar at the crease. Two runs and a wicket in the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:53Pak 123/3
Rajbanshi into his seventh over. No urgency by Pakistani batters here. Happy to defend the ball and play dot balls. Two runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:50Pak 120/3 in 26 overs
Lamichhane continues with his leg-spin. Half-tracker and Babar doesn’t time it well and the ball goes in the air but it is safe. Four runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:48Pak 116/3 in 25 overs
Rajbanshi continues. Four runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:41Pak 112/3 in 24 overs
Lamichhane comes back into the attack after a short break. Both the batters are in their 40s. Full toss outside off stump and Rizwan smacks it towards midwicket for a four! OUT! A casual run there by Rizwan and a direct hit finds him short of the crease. He goes for 44. He pushed the ball towards covers for a single, tried to save himself from the ball, didn’t put his bat down.
Salman Agha at the crease now. A good over for Nepal.
- August 30, 2023 16:38Pak 105/2
Rajbanshi continues. Despite timing the ball fairly well, Babar hasn’t been able to find the gap a lot in this innings, especially in the cover region. Another three-run over comes to an end.
- August 30, 2023 16:36Pak 102/2 in 22 overs
Airee continues. Babar places the length ball towards square for a four. That brings up 100 for Pakistan! Six runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:31Pak 96/2
Rajbanshi is back into the attack. Bowlers keeping it simple: attacking the stumps. Rizwan once again sweeps it towards square leg for four to finish the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:29Pak 91/2 in 20 overs
Airee with his off-spin. Babar and Rizwan happy taking singles. No urgency shown there. Rizwan takes out his sweep and places it towards backward square leg for a four. Good way to end the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:26Pak 84/2 in 19 overs
Lamichhane continues. Has been a very good bowling effort so far by Nepal. Keeping things tight and not allowing batters any freebies. Just a single from the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:24Pak 83/2 in 18th over
Airee continues. Length ball outside off and Babar Azam late cuts it for four. Five runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:21Pak 78/2 in 17 overs
Lamichhane continues. Both batters are looking very calm and not trying too hard to find boundaries. Another three-run over there.
- August 30, 2023 16:19Pak 75/2
Change in bowling. Dipendre Airee into the attack with his off-spin. Fifty-run partnership between Babar Azam and Rizwan. Excellent stand this. Three runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:15Pak 72/2 in 15 overs
Lamichhane continues. Babar Azam at the crease with his cap on. It’s hot at Multan and both batters have given up on their helmets. Misfield at the boundary and a welcome boundary for Pakistan here. Short ball and Babar hits it towards midwicket and fielder finds the ball nutmeg him and goes for a four. Seven off the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:09Pak 65/2 in 14 overs
Rajbanshi continues. Tight bowling there by the left-armer. Just a single off the over. Time for drinks break.
Has been a very good first hour of play for Nepal. Got both the openers out inside the powerplay and hasn’t let the batters score runs easily.
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have take control of the things and are nearing a fifty-run stand.
- August 30, 2023 16:06Pak 64/2 in 13 overs
Sandeep Lamichhane is introduced. The leg-spinner is welcomed by Rizwan with a beautifully driven cover drive for four. Too full and wide by Lamichhane there. Similar delivery and this time fielder at covers keeps it for a double only. Eight runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 16:03Pak 56/2 in 12 overs
Rajbanshi continues with his left-arm spin. Rizwan drives it towards covers for a single to bring fifty for Pakistan. Down the leg and Rizwan just tickles it for a four towards fine leg. Seven runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 15:57Pak 49/2 in 11 overs
Gulshan continues. Not many boundary balls there. Rizwan and Babar are happy to deal in singles. Five runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 15:52Pak 44/2 in 10 overs
Another change in the bowling. Left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi comes into the attack. No ball to start. Rizwan sweeps it towards fine leg for four on free hit. Six runs from the last over of the PowerPlay.
- August 30, 2023 15:44Pak 38/2 in 9 overs
Change in bowling. Right arm pacer Gulshan Kumar Jha is introduced. He starts off with a wide. And now a no ball. Some nerves there for the 17-year-old. And he bowls a wide on the free hit. On the pads, Babar tries to swing hard but doesn’t time it too well and the ball goes towards fine leg for a single. He’s beginning to find his line and length. Seven runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 15:40Pak 31/2 in 8 overs
Karan into his fourth over. Rizwan defends his first ball. He gets off the mark on his fourth delivery. Tucks it towards fine leg for a single. Just two runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 15:33Pak 29/2 in 7 overs
Sompal continues. Imam pushes for a quick run but the fielder at mid off charges towards the ball and a direct hit finds him short of the crease. He did dive but the fielder Rohit Paudel was too quick. Second wicket for Nepal! Imam-ul-Haq departs for five after being runout!
Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. Excellent over by Sompal. Has kept bowling straight, not allowing room to Babar. Another good over comes to an end.
- August 30, 2023 15:26Pak 25/1 in 6 overs
Karan into his third over. OUT! Good length outside off stump and Zaman tried to hit it hard but gets an edge and a good catch by the keeper Aasif Sheikh. Zaman out for 14 off 20 balls.
Captain Babar Azam comes to the crease. And he gets off the mark with a four on the first ball. On the pads and he places it towards square leg. Not the best of fielding efforts by the fielder there and the ball goes towards the ropes. A four and a wicket in that over.
- August 30, 2023 15:21Pak 21/0 in 5 overs
Hot and humid conditions at Multan. Sompal for his third over. Good length on fourth stump and Imam pushes it towards covers for his first four of the match. Imam-ul-Haq Dropped! Wide outside off stump and Imam tried to slash it. Arif Sheikh at gully drops it! Could be a very costly drop this. Five runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 15:17Pak 16/0 in 4 overs
Karan continues. Imam-ul-Haq has played six balls and is yet to score a run. And he’s off the mark with a single towards fine leg after seven balls. Full on fourth stump and Zaman opens the face of the bat and places it towards square for a four. Five runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 15:13Pak 11/0 in 3 overs
Sompal Kami continues. Three dot balls on the trot. Bit of swing as well. The bowlers continue to keep it wicket-to-wicket. A maiden over.
- August 30, 2023 15:07Pak 11/0 in 2 overs
Karan KC, right arm fast, to share the new ball. The early bowling plan seems to be to bowl wicket-to-wicket. Both bowlers have tried not to give any room to the batters. A very tight first five balls from Karan and he ends it with a dot. Only two runs off the over.
- August 30, 2023 15:03Pak - 9/0 in 1 over
Sompal Kami, right arm fast, to bowl the first over. Fakhar Zaman on strike. On the pads and Zaman places it towards fine leg for a four on the first ball. Third ball, on the pads and full, and Zaman flicks for another four towards midwicket. Imam-ul-Haq dots the last ball. A good start for Pakistan. Nine runs from the over.
- August 30, 2023 14:56Now onto cricket we go..
All set for the game to begin after two performances. The Pakistani openers are entering the field. Debutants Nepal in the field now.
- August 30, 2023 14:50Opening ceremony
Nepalese singer Trishula Gurung begins the proceedings with a song as the balloons fly around the stadium. And now a performance by Pakistani singer Aima Baig.
- August 30, 2023 14:45National anthems
Teams are out in the middle and ready for the national anthems. We start with Nepal’s. And now time for Pakistan’s anthem.
- August 30, 2023 14:42Playing XIs
Pakistan - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Nepal - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
- August 30, 2023 14:33Pitch report
A dry and shiny wicket says captain Babar Azam as he opts to bat here and put runs on the board. Flurry of runs on the card?
- August 30, 2023 14:31Toss update
Pakistan wins the toss and opts to bat.
- August 30, 2023 14:25A competitive Nepal on display today?
Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel has asserted that his team is capable of being competitive against hosts Pakistan and India in the 2023 Asia Cup, starting tomorrow.
Read more here:
Asia Cup 2023: Want to be competitive against Pakistan and India: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel
Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel has asserted that his team is capable of being competitive against hosts Pakistan and India in the 2023 Asia Cup, starting tomorrow.
- August 30, 2023 14:23Asia Cup debutants Nepal
Here’s how Asia Cup debutants Nepal have been preparing for the first game at Multan.
- August 30, 2023 14:19Pakistan has already announced its playing XI
Pakistan had announced its playing XI for the first match yesterday
Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
- August 30, 2023 14:13Pak vs Nep: Dream11
Wicketkeepers
M Rizwan
Batters
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel
Allrounders
Shadab Khan, D Singh-Airee, M Nawaz
Bowlers
Shaheen Afridi, S Lamichhane, K Karan
- August 30, 2023 14:08Pak vs Nep: live streaming info
The match between Pakistan and Nepal will start from 3:00 PM IST. It’ll be telecasted on Star sports network and live streamed on hotstar.
- August 30, 2023 14:02Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Nepal. Stay tuned for the live updates.
