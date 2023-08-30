Pak vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan beats Nepal by 238 runs

Nepal 104/10 in 23.4 overs

Shadab continues. OUT! Third wicket for Shadab. Kushal tries to go big over long off but ends up giving an easy catch to Iftikhar at mid off.

Lalit Rajabanshi to the crease. Shadab drifts one onto the pads and umpire raises the finger. Lalit takes the review. Three reds and it’s all over! Pakistan wins by 238 runs.

A very dominant performance by Pakistan here. Babar Azam’s 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed’s 109 not out set up the game and it was just a matter of time for Pakistan bowlers to finish the game. It finished rather quickly, inside 24 overs.

Shadab picked four wickets while Shaheen, Haris picked two wickets. One wicket each for Nawaz and Naseen as well.