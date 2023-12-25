MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as high performance coach ahead of T20 series in New Zealand

Yasir will reach Lahore from London and will leave with the Pakistan white-ball players for New Zealand where five matches are scheduled from January 12.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 10:19 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File image of Yasir Arafat.
File image of Yasir Arafat. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of Yasir Arafat. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former allrounder, Yasir Arafat as the high performance coach of the national team for next month’s five-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Yasir will reach Lahore from London and will leave with the Pakistan white-ball players for New Zealand where five matches are scheduled from January 12.

The Pakistani selectors have already announced a 17-member squad for the T20 series in New Zealand which is seen as a preparation for the ICC World Cup in West Indies and USA next year.

Yasir, who had applied for the post of bowling coach earlier this year when the PCB had approached Mickey Arthur to take over as head coach, is a qualified coach and has worked in New Zealand and England.

ALSO READ | AUS vs PAK: Australia unchanged for 2nd Test, Pakistan drops veteran Ahmed

A source said that Yasir will replace Simon Helmut, who is the high performance coach of the Pakistan team for the ongoing Test series in Australia.

“Yasir’s appointment came about on the recommendation of the national team’s director Muhammad Hafeez who is calling the shots in Australia even above captain, Shah Masood,” the source said.

Yasir, who appeared in three Tests and some white ball games for Pakistan, was a member of the squad that won the ICC World T20 in England in 2009.

This will be the fifth appointment of a coach with the Pakistan team since Hafeez was named Director of the team.

Hafeez has seen the appointments of Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as the team’s fast and spin bowling coaches and then the short term appointments of Adam Hollioake and Simon Helmut as batting coach and high performance coach of the team in Australia for the three-Test series.

Related Topics

Yasir Arafat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Surender Gill - UP Yoddhas’ one-man army always up for the challenge
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as high performance coach ahead of T20 series in New Zealand
    PTI
  3. AUS vs PAK: Australia unchanged for 2nd Test, Pakistan drops veteran Ahmed
    AFP
  4. NBA: Celtics gets rival Lakers next during extended stay in L.A.
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Luka Doncic chases 10K mark as Mavs face Suns
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as high performance coach ahead of T20 series in New Zealand
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK: Australia unchanged for 2nd Test, Pakistan drops veteran Ahmed
    AFP
  3. SA vs IND: South Africa skipper Bavuma praises India’s bowling attack ahead of Test series at home
    PTI
  4. ICC being hypocritical over Usman Khawaja controversy says former cricketer and commentator, Michael Holding
    Team Sportstar
  5. Discussed about keeping with KL Rahul, he was confident: Dravid
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Surender Gill - UP Yoddhas’ one-man army always up for the challenge
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as high performance coach ahead of T20 series in New Zealand
    PTI
  3. AUS vs PAK: Australia unchanged for 2nd Test, Pakistan drops veteran Ahmed
    AFP
  4. NBA: Celtics gets rival Lakers next during extended stay in L.A.
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Luka Doncic chases 10K mark as Mavs face Suns
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment