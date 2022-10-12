Cricket

Jennings and Livingstone get England test call, Broad misses Pakistan tour

While Liam Livingstone received his maiden Test call up, Stuart Broad will miss the tour as he is expecting his first child in November.

Reuters
12 October, 2022 20:19 IST
12 October, 2022 20:19 IST
Keaton Jennings was recalled to the side after he scored 1,233 runs in the County Championship this season.

Keaton Jennings was recalled to the side after he scored 1,233 runs in the County Championship this season. | Photo Credit: AP

While Liam Livingstone received his maiden Test call up, Stuart Broad will miss the tour as he is expecting his first child in November.

Lancashire duo Keaton Jennings and Liam Livingstone have been called up to the England squad for its three-test tour of Pakistan starting in December, but veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad misses the trip.

There is also a first test call-up for Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks after an impressive summer in which he impressed with bat and off-spin, helping Surrey win the County Championship Division One title.

Also Read
ENG vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Malan hits 82 as England beats Australia by eight runs

Jennings returns to the test squad for the first time since February 2019 after scoring 1,233 County Championship runs this summer, while T20 specialist Livingstone will be eyeing a test debut after joining the setup for the first time since 2018.

Nottinghamshire seam bowler Broad was not considered for selection, with his partner expecting their first child towards the end of November.

The 36-year-old, who returned to the England squad under the new leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, helped the team win six of their seven tests this summer by taking 29 wickets.

Broad’s absence is softened by the return of Mark Wood, included in the squad for the first time since March, while Surrey quick Jamie Overton is in after making his test debut earlier against New Zealand at Headingley in June.

“We are looking forward to touring Pakistan as a test team for the first time since 2005,” said Rob Key, Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket. “It will be a historic tour and a compelling series against a good side.

“The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series.”

The first of three tests between Pakistan and England gets under way in Rawalpindi on December 1.

Full Squad
Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Shardul Thakur: ‘Not getting selected for T20 World Cup disappointing’

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us