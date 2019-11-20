Pink Test: First two sessions crucial for spinners, says Vettori

Eden Gardens will offer a green top for the maiden pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh starting on Friday.

“The four fast bowlers are excited. That's a nice thing. Bangladesh fast bowlers don't get excited too often. I think they are coming to terms with the ball. The SG pink ball is slightly different. Most guys' limited experience has been around the kookaburra one,” Bangladesh spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori said on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of talk on the role of spinners under lights and the challenge of gripping the ball with the lacquer. Vettori feels there will be something for the spin bowlers as well. “Spinners haven’t really come into play as far as I can recall from the pink ball matches I have watched on TV. It has been the seamers.

“But I still think the spin bowlers play a big part in the nature of the game. In the first two sessions, spinners could really be important. In majority of Test matches, spinners are required at some time of the game. It's slightly different here because of the early sunset. A significant part of the match will be played under normal conditions. So spinners won't become redundant," he said.

The twilight period will be the tactical hour for the both the sides.

Visibility issues

On Monday, Bangladesh had an all-round training session with the pink ball in Indore. Talking about the fielding bit, Vettori said, "I think the only anecdotal conversations I have heard is that it has been a little bit hard to pick up at square-leg and those areas. I haven’t experienced them myself, that’s what I have heard. That will be interesting to find out if the slips are picking it, gully, the umpires. They say the ball has a halo effect."

T20-like ambience

Eden Gardens has a capacity of 67,000. Vettori is confident that the turnout will be a boost for the players. "It could almost have a T20 or a one-day atmosphere. There will be a big crowd and Indian players are so recognised wherever they go. So Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walking out to bat will feel like a T20 match. So that brings another element to it," said Vettori.