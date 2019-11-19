India, Bangladesh teams arrive in Kolkata for historic day-night Test

The Indian team has arrived in Kolkata for the second Test against Bangladesh. The historic first-ever day-night Test match in India will be played at the Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26.

The BCCI on Tuesday tweeted a video of the players exiting the team bus. India had won the first Test inside three days and used the extra two days in hand for practicing with the pink ball at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

It was earlier reported that the coaches of the two teams, Ravi Shastri and Russell Domingo, are likely to visit Eden Gardens after landing in the city.

“The coaches can go. They are scheduled to head to the Eden directly from the airport,” said local India team manager Samrat Bhowmick told IANS.

ALSO READ | Already dreaming about historic pink ball test: Rahane

Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane touched down at around 9.40 a.m. before the rest of the players and headed straight to the team hotel. The Bangladesh team members also reached the city on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh team has also flown into the city for its first-ever pink-ball Test. Just like the Indian team, the visitor also made use of the extra time Indore by hitting the nets with the pink ball. Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz said the spinners dipped the ball in water to see how fast it can skid as the dew at Eden Gardens can spoil Bangladesh's plans.

Kolkata has turned itself into a pink city in the wake of hosting this much-anticipated Test. A giant pink balloon has been hoisted at the venue and will remain there till the end of the match.

That's not all. Here's how Eden Gardens is gearing up for maiden pink ball match

(with inputs from IANS)