Jamahal Hill to face Khalil Rountree booked at UFC 303; Conor McGregor to face Michael Chandler 

Jamahal Hill, still recovering from his loss to Alex Pereira, has a crucial fight against Khalil Rountree scheduled for UFC 303.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 11:53 IST - 2 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
Less than a week after losing to Alex Pereira at UFC, Jamahal Hill has a new fight scheduled.
Less than a week after losing to Alex Pereira at UFC, Jamahal Hill has a new fight scheduled. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
While the bruises he suffered against Alex Pereira are still getting patched up, light heavyweight fighter Jamahal Hill (above) has another duel in his hands. Hill is making up for lost time.

A former titleholder who won his belt with a short-notice victory over Glover Teixeira in January 2023, Hill vacated his title in July after sustaining a torn Achilles while playing a pickup basketball game during 2023 International Fight Week.

Hill ultimately made a swift recovery but fell short in his bid to recapture the strap, suffering a demoralising loss at UFC 300.

Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight belt, knocking down Hill with a huge left hook midway through the first round.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Hill fell backwards onto the canvas despite the champion’s lack of a perfect landing. Pereira pounced, swarming and securing the finish, making it appear easy.

UFC CEO Dana White, within a week after the proceedings of UFC 300, announced that a pivotal light heavyweight matchup between Hill (12-2/1 NC) and top contender Khalil Rountree is the latest addition to UFC 303.

While Hill’s loss to Pereira ended his four-fight winning streak, Rountree (13-5), on the other hand, is riding a five-fight winning streak, during which he has recorded four knockouts.

The finishes include bonus-winning knockouts of Anthony Smith, Chris Daukaus, and Karl Roberson. Meanwhile, UFC 303 takes place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card headlines the UFC’s 2024 International Fight Week celebration and features former two-division champ Conor McGregor (left) making his long-awaited return, against Michael Chandler in the main event.

McGregor’s last fight ended prematurely when he suffered a broken leg in the third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After nearly three years on the mend, the first double champion in UFC history is eager to get back into the Octagon.

Chandler, who most recently fought Poirier at UFC 281, will be the ideal opponent for the Irishman. He has four performance bonuses from five UFC appearances and has once competed for the lightweight belt.

