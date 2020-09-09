Pondicherry to resume cricket matches, conduct selection trials for domestic season

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry on Wednesday obtained permission from the local government to resume matches and conduct selection trials for the upcoming domestic season and could be one of the first State associations to resume cricketing activities.

“Department of Sports and Youth Services of Government of Puducherry has given permission to conduct selection trials, cricket matches subject to strictly following Health and Safety protocols of Ministry of Home Affairs,” V. Chandran, secretary of CAP said in a press release.

CAP which is in the Plate group in the Ranji Trophy plans to conduct selection trials for various categories from September 16.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association meanwhile is awaiting Standard Operating Procedures from the State government to resume its activities.

Plans outlined

The TNCA recently wrote to its member clubs and district cricket associations outlining its plans to resume cricketing activity.

In it, the TNCA has stated its intentions to resume the Chennai league in October to finish the 2019-20 season with only three matches remaining in the first division (semifinals and a final).

However, there are more than 80 matches remaining from the second to sixth division, which are usually held only on weekends and the association has asked clubs to be ready to play matches on weekdays as well when cricketing activity resumes.

The TNCA also has indicated the format for the new season will be decided only after the completion of the remaining matches.

Transfers

Ahead of the new domestic season, the TNCA has registered Sandeep Warrier and K.B. Arun Karthick, who played for Pondicherry last year, while B. Anirudh Sita Ram has secured NOC from the TNCA to go back to Hyderabad where he made his First-Class debut.