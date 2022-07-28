Cricket

WBBL: Pooja Vastrakar joins Brisbane Heat

Women’s Bash League side Brisbane Heat has signed Indian all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, the club announced on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
28 July, 2022 12:15 IST
Vastrakar will become the third Indian woman to play for the Heat, following on from Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav.

Vastrakar will become the third Indian woman to play for the Heat, following on from Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav.

Women’s Bash League (WBBL) side Brisbane Heat has signed Indian all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, the club announced on Thursday.

“We’re very pleased to welcome her to the WBBL and are excited about the experience we can offer her. She’s certainly a player of the future for India and one that we expect can make a difference for the Heat this summer.” said Heat coach Ashley Noffke.

“Pooja is an outstanding athlete. Bowls with sharp pace, can find the boundary with the bat down the order and is an absolute jet in the field.” he added.

Vastrakar has played 23 ODI games and 27 T20 Internationals, as well as two Tests.

