WBBL: Pooja Vastrakar joins Brisbane Heat

Women’s Bash League (WBBL) side Brisbane Heat has signed Indian all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, the club announced on Thursday.

Vastrakar will become the third Indian woman to play for the Heat, following on from Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav.

“We’re very pleased to welcome her to the WBBL and are excited about the experience we can offer her. She’s certainly a player of the future for India and one that we expect can make a difference for the Heat this summer.” said Heat coach Ashley Noffke.

“Pooja is an outstanding athlete. Bowls with sharp pace, can find the boundary with the bat down the order and is an absolute jet in the field.” he added.

Vastrakar has played 23 ODI games and 27 T20 Internationals, as well as two Tests.