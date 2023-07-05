MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar, son survive car crash in Meerut

Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar and his son on Tuesday night survived a car crash near their residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 12:21 IST , CHENNAI - 6 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Praveen Kumar.
FILE PHOTO: Praveen Kumar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Praveen Kumar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar and his son survived a car crash on Tuesday night near their residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Praveen confirmed the incident to Sportstar over the phone, saying, “I was dropping my nephew, and my eight-year-old son was with me in the car when the crash happened near SP office. The driver was arrested last night.”

Sanjay Rastogi, Praveen, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s coach from Meerut also confirmed the same. “A drunk truck driver (Mitsubishi Fuso Canter) crashed with Praveen’s car (Land Rover Defender). The accident could have been fatal, but the car was new and sturdy, saving their lives.”

Both Praveen and his son are fine with no major injury concerns, while further action on the driver is awaited.

More to follow

Related Topics

praveen kumar /

Praveen Kumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar, son survive car crash in Meerut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: West Zone 63/4, Pujara on crease; Prabhsimran lifts North Zone to 104/4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football on a roll: Takeways from India’s SAFF and Intercontinental wins
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee,Aneesh Dey
  4. Mental preparation and skill execution key to success: Brathwaite ahead of India series
    PTI
  5. Ashes, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test preview: Bairstow controversy casts shadow over Leeds face-off
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Mental preparation and skill execution key to success: Brathwaite ahead of India series
    PTI
  2. Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar, son survive car crash in Meerut
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ponting compares Stokes’ match-winning ability with Dhoni’s
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: West Zone 63/4, Pujara on crease; Prabhsimran lifts North Zone to 104/4
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL: Madurai Panthers qualifies for Eliminator with close win over Tiruppur Tamizhans
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar, son survive car crash in Meerut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: West Zone 63/4, Pujara on crease; Prabhsimran lifts North Zone to 104/4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football on a roll: Takeways from India’s SAFF and Intercontinental wins
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee,Aneesh Dey
  4. Mental preparation and skill execution key to success: Brathwaite ahead of India series
    PTI
  5. Ashes, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test preview: Bairstow controversy casts shadow over Leeds face-off
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment