Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar, son survive car crash in Meerut

Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar and his son survived a car crash on Tuesday night near their residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
Praveen confirmed the incident to Sportstar over the phone, saying, “I was dropping my nephew, and my eight-year-old son was with me in the car when the crash happened near SP office. The driver was arrested last night.”
Sanjay Rastogi, Praveen, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s coach from Meerut also confirmed the same. “A drunk truck driver (Mitsubishi Fuso Canter) crashed with Praveen’s car (Land Rover Defender). The accident could have been fatal, but the car was new and sturdy, saving their lives.”
Both Praveen and his son are fine with no major injury concerns, while further action on the driver is awaited.
