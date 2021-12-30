Quinton de Kock retires from Test cricket

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket following the team's 113-run loss to India in the first Test in Centurion.

In an official statement, Cricket South Africa said, "De Kock has cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family for the timing and reason for his relatively early retirement from the format. He and his wife, Sasha, are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born child in the coming days."

More to follow...