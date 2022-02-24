Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Dogra revives Pondicherry with 30th first-class ton against Railways Pondicherry's Neyan Kangayan and Aravind K got off to a positive start, forging a 65-run opening stand. However, three quick wickets pulled the team down. Lalith Kalidas Chennai 24 February, 2022 18:55 IST FILE PHOTO: Paras Dogra is relishing being the batting mainstay in a relatively inexperienced Pondicherry side. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Lalith Kalidas Chennai 24 February, 2022 18:55 IST Paras Dogra saved Pondicherry the blushes as his 30th first-class century led the side to 284 for five on day one of its must-win second Elite Group C match against Railways at the IC Guru Nanak College ground in Chennai on Thursday.After being sent into bat by Karn Sharma's men on a hard and bouncy surface, Pondicherry's Neyan Kangayan and Aravind K got off to a positive start, forging a 65-run opening stand. Neyan raced to 49 with 10 boundaries before edging to Arindam Ghosh at first slip off Yuvraj Singh's bowling. Left-armer debutant Rahul Sharma removed Aravind shortly after, with the extra bounce prompting a tame push from the batter before Lunch.Rahul returned to scalp Pavan Deshpande, who had walked in with Dogra for the second session, for 14.READ | Sachin Tendulkar to take legal action against Goa casino Dogra, joined by skipper Rohit D at 95 for three, took advantage of timid ploys from the opposition to construct a 107-run stand from 221 deliveries for the fourth wicket to lead Pondicherry past 200.While Dogra spaced out a stroke-laden innings, Rohit (41, 114b, 7x4) waded through six reprieves, courtesy of some sloppy fielding. Rohit eventually fell to pacer Amit Mishra before Rahul snapped wicket-keeper S Karthik for 10.Fabid Ahmed (16, 21b, 3x4) provided able support to Dogra before retiring hurt due to injury. Dogra later registered his 30th ton - the third-most in the tournament's history - in the 83rd over with a crisp boundary down to the long-on fence. He ended the day unbeaten alongside Sagar Trivedi (17, 27b, 3x4) on 107 off 161 balls, an innings studded with 10 fours and a six.The scores: Pondicherry — 1st innings: Neyan Kangayan c Ghosh b Yuvraj 49, Aravind K c Ghosh b Sharma 23, Pavan Deshpande c Yadav b Sharma 14, Paras Dogra (batting) 107, Rohit D c Chaudhary b Sharma 41, S Karthik b Mishra 10, Fabid Ahmed rtd hurt 16, Sagar Trivedi 17 (batting); Extras ( b 0, lb 4, w 2, nb 1 ) 7.Total (for five wkts. in 89 overs): 284.Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-79, 3-95, 4-202, 5-222.Railways bowling: Mishra 18-2-65-1, Yuvraj 17-5-54-1, Sharma 19-2-50-3, Pandey 13-1-28-0, Karn 18-0-67-0, Shivam 4-0-16-0.Toss: Railways opted to field Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :