CAC recommends Ramesh Powar as India women's head coach

Ramesh Powar is set to return as the head coach of the India women's team after the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), on Thursday, decided to hand over the role to the former India spinner ahead of the team's tour of England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official announcement.

Powar, who was the head coach of the team in 2018, was replaced after the T20 World Cup due to his fallout with Mithali Raj. But after shortlisting eight candidates for the job, the CAC decided to recommend Powar for the role. The former India international pipped W.V. Raman, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Ajay Ratra.

READ: Raman, Powar, Kanitkar, Ratra interviewed for India women’s head coach job

Taking over as the head coach after Tushar Arothe's exit in 2018, Powar guided the team to the T20 World Cup semifinals, but soon after India bowed out of the competition, reports of a fallout between him and Mithali emerged. After hearing out the players, the BCCI had removed Powar.

He recently guided the Mumbai team to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title.

READ: WV Raman reapplies for India women's head coach job; Arothe, Bhave in the fray too

In April, the BCCI had invited applications for the head coach’s role after Raman’s contract expired last October. The former India cricketer, however, was asked to continue till the recently concluded home series against South Africa.

In the advertisement, the BCCI categorically stated that the head coach will have to work with the women’s national team, Women’s India A and Women’s India U-19 teams.

India will travel to England on June 2 for a one-off Test and three T20Is and ODIs. And the selection committee - headed by Neetu David - is expected to pick the squad and choose the support staff on Friday.