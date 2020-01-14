Ranji Trophy: Yadav, Singhania secure big win for Meghalaya

Sanjay Yadav shone with his all-round skills while Aditya Singhania returned a 10-wicket match haul as Meghalaya hammered Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs in its Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Tuesday.

The left-arm spin duo of Yadav and Singhania wreaked havoc, accounting for 12 of the 13 wickets to fall on the day to seal Meghalaya’s second win of the season.

Meghalaya now has 13 points from five matches to be at sixth spot while Mizoram remained at the bottom of the table with three points from five matches.

RANJI TROPHY - ROUND 5, DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS

Resuming at 114 for seven in its first innings, Mizoram failed to add any run to its overnight total and was dismissed in eight balls with left-arm spinner Singhania (4/30) being the wrecker-in-chief.

Following-on, Mizoram put up yet another sloppy batting display, with Singhania grabbing 6/40 en route to his career-best match-haul of 10/70 to be bundled out for 123 in 41.1 overs.

Yadav was also at his best with figures of 4/27 to complement his career-best 254 not out that had helped Meghalaya pile a huge 662/4 declared in the first innings.