Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Yadav, Singhania secure big win for Meghalaya With its 10-wicket win over Mizoram, Meghalaya now has 13 points from five matches and occupies sixth spot on the Plate Group points table PTI KOLKATA 14 January, 2020 23:14 IST Representative image: Sanjay Yadav and Aditya Singhania accounted for 12 of the 13 wickets to fall on the day. - Brian Jackson PTI KOLKATA 14 January, 2020 23:14 IST Sanjay Yadav shone with his all-round skills while Aditya Singhania returned a 10-wicket match haul as Meghalaya hammered Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs in its Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Tuesday.The left-arm spin duo of Yadav and Singhania wreaked havoc, accounting for 12 of the 13 wickets to fall on the day to seal Meghalaya's second win of the season.Meghalaya now has 13 points from five matches to be at sixth spot while Mizoram remained at the bottom of the table with three points from five matches.RANJI TROPHY - ROUND 5, DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTSResuming at 114 for seven in its first innings, Mizoram failed to add any run to its overnight total and was dismissed in eight balls with left-arm spinner Singhania (4/30) being the wrecker-in-chief.Following-on, Mizoram put up yet another sloppy batting display, with Singhania grabbing 6/40 en route to his career-best match-haul of 10/70 to be bundled out for 123 in 41.1 overs.Yadav was also at his best with figures of 4/27 to complement his career-best 254 not out that had helped Meghalaya pile a huge 662/4 declared in the first innings.Brief ScoresIn Kolkata: Meghalaya 662/4 declared; 125 overs. Mizoram 114; 56.2 overs (Aditya Singhania 4/30) and following-on 123; 41.1 overs (Taruwar Kohli 77; Singhania 6/40, Sanjay Yadav 4/27). Meghalaya won by an innings and 425 runsPoints: Meghalaya 7, Mizoram 0In Puducherry: Goa 270 and 255; 92 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 66, Smit Patel 60, Darshan Misal 51; Sagar Trivedi 4/56). Puducherry 260 and 184; 65.4 overs (Fabid Ahmed 56; Felix Alemao 5/72). Goa won by 81 runsPoints: Goa 6, Puducherry 0In Sovima: Nagaland 534/7 declared and 259/7 declared; 62 overs (Yogesh Takawale 73, Shrikant Mundhe 62; Akhilesh Sahani 3/91). Arunachal Pradesh 460 and 152/4; 35 overs. Match drawnPoints: Nagaland 3, Arunachal Pradesh 1In Chandigarh: Sikkim 264 and 69/3; 26 overs. Chandigarh 360; 97.4 overs (Gurinder Singh 99, Bipul Sharma 58, Raman Bishnoi 51, Uday Kaul 44; Iqbal Abdulla 4/89, Ishwar Chaudhary 4/105). Match drawnPoints: Chandigarh 3, Sikkim 1