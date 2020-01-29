Ranji Trophy 2019-2020: Sidhu shines on a gloomy day

A defiant Jonty Sidhu and bad weather blocked Bengal’s effort to gain first innings lead on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-A match at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

After early morning rain and wet outfield forced a delayed a start, Delhi – resuming from 192 for six -- was at 217 for seven when bad light stopped play.

Anuj Rawat denied Shahbaz Ahmed a hat-trick but could not last long as he returned to the pavilion within 10 minutes of play.

Mukesh Kumar, bowling round the wicket, rapped left-handed Anuj’s pads twice in his second over of the day. The Bengal pacer succeeded in his second appeal.

Sidhu was lucky to be adjudged lbw off a Mukesh no-ball, which looked tight on television replays.

Nevertheless, the lanky southpaw held firm to his team’s cause and hit three boundaries, behind the stumps on both sides, in the same over.

Sidhu and Subodh Bhati added 25 runs in the 9.3 overs bowled in altogether 53 minutes of play and did not concede any further ground. Sidhu, who began from 32, was on 49 when the umpires stopped play due to bad light.

The day’s action was called off after a long wait of more than two-and-a-half hours.