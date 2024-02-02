Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score: Warrier strikes early for Tamil Nadu, Shaw opens for Mumbai

- February 02, 2024 10:39Bihar 34/5 in 20 overs
Girinath Reddy has picked a four-wicket haul as Bihar is in all sorts of trouble having lost half its side for just 34 runs on board. Andhra making most of the conditions after opting to bowl first.
- February 02, 2024 10:33Railways 17/3 in 13 Overs vs Karnataka
Vidwath Kaverappa has picked two wickets, and V. Koushik has picked one, as Karnataka has made early inroads after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Railways in trouble after losing both its openers and Yuvraj for a duck. Skipper Pratham Singh has a job in his hands and is joined by Mohammad Saif.
- February 02, 2024 10:12Goa 6/1 in 7.1 Overs vs Tamil Nadu
Sandeep Warrrier strikes early as the pacer traps opener Ishaan Gadekar for a duck. Goa suffers an early setback as Manthan Khutkar joins Suyash Prabhudesai. Early success for Tamil Nadu despite losing the toss.
- February 02, 2024 10:09Mumbai 10/0 in 1.3 Overs vs Bengal
Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani give Mumbai a sedate start, with Ishan Porel and Suraj Jaiswal operating with the new ball. Bengal won the toss and opted to bowl first.
- February 02, 2024 09:01February 2 Matches Toss Updates
Sikkim vs Meghalaya, Plate
SICA ground, Rangpo
Toss: Sikkim won the Toss and elected to bat
Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur
Toss: Arunachal Pradesh won the Toss and elected to bat
Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Elite Group B
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Toss: Chhattisgarh won the Toss and elected to bowl
Bihar vs Andhra, Elite Group B
Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna
Toss: Andhra won the Toss and elected to bowl
Odisha vs Puducherry, Elite Group D
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Toss: Pondicherry won the Toss and elected to bowl
Bengal vs Mumbai, Elite Group B
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Toss: Bengal won the toss and opted to bowl first
Jharkhand vs Manipur, Elite Group A
Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Toss: Manipur won the Toss and elected to bat
Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C
Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim
Toss: Goa won the Toss and elected to bat
Hyderabad vs Mizoram, Plate
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Toss: Mizoram won the Toss and elected to bat
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Toss: Vidarbha won the Toss and elected to bowl
Chandigarh vs Punjab, Elite Group C
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Toss: Toss delayed due to bad light
Railways vs Karnataka, Elite Group C
Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Toss: Karnataka won the Toss and elected to bowl
Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group B
Green Park, Kanpur
Toss: Uttar Pradesh won the Toss and elected to bat
Gujarat vs Tripura, Elite Group C
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Toss: Tripura won the Toss and elected to bat
Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D
Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu
Toss: Toss delayed due to bad light
Haryana vs Services, Elite Group A
Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak
Toss: Toss delayed due to bad light
Delhi vs Baroda, Elite Group D
Palam A Stadium, Delhi
Toss: Toss delayed due to bad light
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A
Indira Gandhi Stadium, Park Maidan, Solapur
Toss: Saurashtra won the Toss and elected to bat
Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Toss: Madhya Pradesh won the Toss and elected to bowl
