Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score: Warrier strikes early for Tamil Nadu, Shaw opens for Mumbai

Railways 17/3 in 13 Overs vs Karnataka

Vidwath Kaverappa has picked two wickets, and V. Koushik has picked one, as Karnataka has made early inroads after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Railways in trouble after losing both its openers and Yuvraj for a duck. Skipper Pratham Singh has a job in his hands and is joined by Mohammad Saif.