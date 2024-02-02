MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score: Warrier strikes early for Tamil Nadu, Shaw opens for Mumbai

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Get the Live cricket scores, latest scorecard, news, points table and updates from Day one of the Round 5 Ranji Trophy matches happening across various venues in India.

Updated : Feb 02, 2024 10:40 IST

Team Sportstar
Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw in action. (File Photo)
Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw in action. (File Photo)
lightbox-info

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw in action. (File Photo)

Ranji Trophy February 2 Matches Live Scores: Hello and welcome to Day one of the round five matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023–24. Stay tuned as we get you all the live updates, scores, live streaming info and latest news.

  • February 02, 2024 10:39
    Bihar 34/5 in 20 overs

    Girinath Reddy has picked a four-wicket haul as Bihar is in all sorts of trouble having lost half its side for just 34 runs on board. Andhra making most of the conditions after opting to bowl first.

  • February 02, 2024 10:33
    Railways 17/3 in 13 Overs vs Karnataka

    Vidwath Kaverappa has picked two wickets, and V. Koushik has picked one, as Karnataka has made early inroads after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Railways in trouble after losing both its openers and Yuvraj for a duck. Skipper Pratham Singh has a job in his hands and is joined by Mohammad Saif.

  • February 02, 2024 10:12
    Goa 6/1 in 7.1 Overs vs Tamil Nadu

    Sandeep Warrrier strikes early as the pacer traps opener Ishaan Gadekar for a duck. Goa suffers an early setback as Manthan Khutkar joins Suyash Prabhudesai. Early success for Tamil Nadu despite losing the toss. 

  • February 02, 2024 10:09
    Mumbai 10/0 in 1.3 Overs vs Bengal

    Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani give Mumbai a sedate start, with Ishan Porel and Suraj Jaiswal operating with the new ball. Bengal won the toss and opted to bowl first.

  • February 02, 2024 09:01
    February 2 Matches Toss Updates

    Sikkim vs Meghalaya, Plate 

    SICA ground, Rangpo 

    Toss: Sikkim won the Toss and elected to bat

    Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate

    Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur 

    Toss: Arunachal Pradesh won the Toss and elected to bat

    Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Elite Group B

    Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 

    Toss: Chhattisgarh won the Toss and elected to bowl

    Bihar vs Andhra, Elite Group B

    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna 

    Toss: Andhra won the Toss and elected to bowl

    Odisha vs Puducherry, Elite Group D

    Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 

    Toss: Pondicherry won the Toss and elected to bowl

    Bengal vs Mumbai, Elite Group B

    Eden Gardens, Kolkata

    Toss: Bengal won the toss and opted to bowl first 

    Jharkhand vs Manipur, Elite Group A

    Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 

    Toss: Manipur won the Toss and elected to bat

    Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C

    Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim

    Toss: Goa won the Toss and elected to bat

    Hyderabad vs Mizoram, Plate

    Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

    Toss: Mizoram won the Toss and elected to bat

    Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A

    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

    Toss: Vidarbha won the Toss and elected to bowl

    Chandigarh vs Punjab, Elite Group C

    Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

    Toss: Toss delayed due to bad light

    Railways vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

    Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

    Toss: Karnataka won the Toss and elected to bowl

    Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group B

    Green Park, Kanpur

    Toss: Uttar Pradesh won the Toss and elected to bat

    Gujarat vs Tripura, Elite Group C

    Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

    Toss: Tripura won the Toss and elected to bat

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D

    Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu

    Toss: Toss delayed due to bad light

    Haryana vs Services, Elite Group A

    Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak

    Toss: Toss delayed due to bad light

    Delhi vs Baroda, Elite Group D

    Palam A Stadium, Delhi

    Toss: Toss delayed due to bad light

    Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A

    Toss: Toss delayed due to bad light

    Indira Gandhi Stadium, Park Maidan, Solapur

    Toss: Saurashtra won the Toss and elected to bat

    Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D

    Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

    Toss: Madhya Pradesh won the Toss and elected to bowl

