Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra Cricket Association defends Rajkot pitch

Bengal coach Arun Lal had slammed the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium track on Monday, calling it a 'very poor pitch' for a Ranji Trophy final.

As too many balls kept low on the opening day, Saurashtra could score only 206-5 in 90 overs, leading to Lal's criticism.

However, the SCA issued a statement on Wednesday, stating that 'the wicket may not have had extra bounce which Bengal bowlers were looking for, but that doesn't make the wicket poor'.

Mahendra Rajdev, head curator of SCA stated, “I was surprised to see the rather critical statement of Arun Lal, the Bengal team coach and mentor after the first day’s play when Bengal held the upper hand. The pitch may not have had extra bounce which Bengal bowlers were looking for, but that does not make the wicket poor. It is a rather hasty and poor judgment by the Bengal coach and it may not be beneficial for their own players when the coach makes a statement like this."

Rajdev stated that it is the same for both the teams, "which was prepared under the neutral curator from the BCCI.”