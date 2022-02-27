Ranji Trophy: Karnataka registers big win despite Ian Dev, Samad's fireworks

There were times when the game appeared surreal. Karnataka seemed in control yet the Jammu & Kashmir batters put together a barrage of shots.

Truth to tell, Karnataka had sufficient runs - defending 508 - to withstand the pounding.

Just consider this. In the session before lunch, 200 runs were whipped up in 39.5 overs for the loss of the remaining six J & K wickets.

Karnataka, a victor by 117 runs on day four of this Ranji duel at the IIT-Chemplast ground on Sunday, took home six points.

The spirited J & K was bowled out for 390, its skipper Ian Dev Singh notching up a pleasing 110 (188b, 15x4, 2x6) of firm strokes and a compact defence; he pierced the off-side field with lovely timing.

For Karnataka, the big guns fired. Prasidh Krishna, bowling with pace and precision, finished with a match haul of 10 wickets, with four in the second innings.

And Karun Nair was adjudged Player of the Match for his batting heroics.

Despite the sun beating down, the pitch did not deteriorate. J&K employed the heavy roller that appeared to settle the surface down. Strangely it stayed that way.

The J & K batters were not complaining. The heavy-hitting Abdul Samad (70, 78b, 6x4, 5x6) - he has an uncomplicated technique - dismissed leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal for sixes over long on and long off.

He added 143 for the fifth wicket with the smooth-stroking Ian Dev before top-edging an attempted sweep off off-spinner K. Gowtham.

Gowthan dismissed Ian Dev too, with the batter playing back to an off-spinner.

The batting side kept throwing in the punches. Parvez Rasool collected his runs with quiet efficiency (46, 63b, 6x4), sweeping, cutting and driving.

And the left-handed Abid Mushtaq (43, 35b, 5x4, 3x6) tore into the bowling, pulling Prasidh for the maximum, lofting merrily and unleashing thumping drives.

Prasidh produced the answers with the second new ball. He brought one back to trap Mushtaq leg-before and took a delivery away to have Rasool caught in the cordon.

Leg-spinner Shreyas scalped four but went for plenty.

Indeed, J & K went down with all guns blazing.