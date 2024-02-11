Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka takes massive lead; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry

- February 11, 2024 11:56Karnataka 37/2 in 16.3 overs vs Tamil Nadu Leads by 252 runs
Ajith Ram and M Mohammed remove the Karnataka openers to give some respite to Tamil Nadu but the visitor has a huge advantage at the lunch break with a massive lead of 251 runs. Devdutt Padikkal and Hardik Raj will look to bat Tamil Nadu out of the game when the second session resumes.
- February 11, 2024 11:21Pondicherry 172 & 67 vs Jammu and Kashmir 106 & 152
We have the first result of Round 6 as Jammu and Kashmir has defeated Pondicherry in their den and secured a brilliant 19-run win as Pondicherry folded out for 67 in the second innings. Abid Mushtaq and Vanshaj Sharma picked five each each to fashion the win for Jammu and Kashmir.
- February 11, 2024 10:47Tamil Nadu 151 all out in 69.2 overs vs Karnataka
V Vyshak picks a four-wicket haul, and Shashi Kumar takes three as Karnataka bowled out Tamil Nadu for 151 in 69.2 overs to take a massive lead of 215 runs. With still two full days available, the Mayank Agarwal-led side will look to secure an outright win, and Tamil Nadu is shell-shocked. Sans N Jagadeesan and Baba Indrajith none of the batsmen showed the spine and lacked the application on a track where the opposition scored 366 runs! The home side has to resurrect its batting but will be playing catch-on from here on. Karnataka in the driver’s seat.
- February 11, 2024 10:20Tamil Nadu 150/9 in 68 overs vs Karnataka
Baba Indrajith is a lone spectator as Karnataka rejoice, on the verge of pocketing a massive first-innings lead with V Vyshak first cleaning up M Mohammed and then trapping Ajith Ram to leave Tamil Nadu nine down. The 150 is up for the home side but it still trails by a massive 216 runs with just one wicket remaining.
- February 11, 2024 10:06Chhattisgarh 217/5 in 76 overs
Royston Dias with the breakthrough has given Mumbai the first breakthrough of the morning with Ajinkya Rahane pouching a good catch to remove wicket-keeper KD Eknath. Chhattisgarh is five down and trails Mumbai by 134 runs.
- February 11, 2024 09:55Rajasthan 169/7 in 65.3 overs vs Saurashtra 328 all out
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja with a four-wicket haul has given Saurashtra the upper hand, as Rajasthan still trails by 159 runs with three wickets in hand. It will be a crucial session for both teams, but Saurashtra will go all out attack and look to take a healthy first-innings lead.
- February 11, 2024 09:38February 11, 2024 - Day 3 | Score Updates
Odisha vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D
DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack
Toss: Uttarakhand opts to bat first
Uttarakhand 342 in 131.3 overs | Odisha 123/6 in 41.2 overs
Assam vs Bihar, Elite Group B
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Toss: Bihar opts to bowl
Assam 405 all out in 121.4 overs | Bihar 134/5 in 46 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Elite Group B
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Toss: Mumbai opts to bat
Mumbai 351 all out in 101.4 overs | Chhattisgarh 180/4 in 66 overs
Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group A
Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Toss: Haryana opted to bat
Haryana 509 in 134.5 overs vs Jharkhand 119/9 in 38.2 overs
Manipur vs Services, Elite Group A
ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand
Toss: Manipur opts to bat
Manipur 67 all out in 34.2 overs & 51/6 in 32 overs | Services 333 in 106.1 overs
Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Toss: Vidarbha opted to bowl
Maharashtra 208 all out | Vidarbha 439/6
Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group D
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bat
Madhya Pradesh 454 in 129.3 overs | Baroda 104/6 in 40 overs
Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi, Elite Group D
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Toss: Himachal opts to bowl
Delhi 264 all out in 71 overs | Himachal Pradesh 311/8 in 85 overs
Chandigarh vs Tripura, Elite Group C
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Toss: Chandigarh opts to bat
Chandigarh 356 in 116 overs vs Tripura 187/4 in 62 overs
Kerala vs Bengal, Elite Group B
St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram
Toss: Kerala opted to bat first
Kerala 363 all out in 1247.3 overs | Bengal 172/8 in 49 overs
Pondicherry vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D
Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Toss: Jammu and Kashmir opts to bat
J&K 106 all out in 28.4 overs & 152 in 67.5 overs | Pondicherry 172 all out in 55.1 overs & 35/7 in 23 overs
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B
Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
Toss: UP opted to bowl
Andhra 261 in 95.1 overs & 19/1 in 4.3 overs | Uttar Pradesh 199 in 51.5 overs
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Elite Group C
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Toss: Karnataka opts to bat
Karnataka 366 in 119.4 overs vs Tamil Nadu 129/7 in 56 overs
Punjab vs Gujarat, Elite Group C
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Toss: Punjab opts to bowl
Gujarat 339 in 94.3 overs vs Punjab 219 all out in 56.5 overs
Railways vs Goa, Elite Group C
Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Toss: Goa opts to bowl
Railways 297 in 90.5 overs & 31/0 in 11 overs | Goa 200 in 68.2 overs
Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat first
Saurashtra 328 all out in 116.5 overs | Rajasthan 159/6 in 61 overs
Hyderabad vs Nagaland, Plate 1st Semi Final
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Toss: Hyderabad opted to bat
Hyderabad 462/8 dec in 107 overs | Nagaland 206 in 60.1 overs & 20/1 in 5 overs
Meghalaya vs Mizoram
Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium
Toss: Mizoram opted to bat
Mizoram 144 all out in 46.3 overs & 153 all out in 38 overs | Meghalaya 145 all out in 44.4 overs & 125/4 in 31 overs
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka takes massive lead; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jalaj Saxena claims second-best bowling figures for Kerala
- SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape claims back-to-back titles after win over Durban’s Super Giants
- Ligue 1: Makeshift PSG extends lead to 11 points with 3-1 win over Lille, Lens beats Strasbourg
- ATP Dallas Open: Paul defeats Shelton to reach final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE