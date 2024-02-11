Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka takes massive lead; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry

Tamil Nadu 151 all out in 69.2 overs vs Karnataka

V Vyshak picks a four-wicket haul, and Shashi Kumar takes three as Karnataka bowled out Tamil Nadu for 151 in 69.2 overs to take a massive lead of 215 runs. With still two full days available, the Mayank Agarwal-led side will look to secure an outright win, and Tamil Nadu is shell-shocked. Sans N Jagadeesan and Baba Indrajith none of the batsmen showed the spine and lacked the application on a track where the opposition scored 366 runs! The home side has to resurrect its batting but will be playing catch-on from here on. Karnataka in the driver’s seat.