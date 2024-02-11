MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka takes massive lead; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry

Ranji Trophy Live Score, February 11, 2024 Matches: Get the Live Scores, latest scorecard, news, points table and updates from Day three of the round six, matches happening across various venues in India.

Updated : Feb 11, 2024 11:57 IST

Team Sportstar
Karnataka’s Hardik Raj celebrates after dismissing Vimal Khumar during the Ranji Trophy matcha against Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Karnataka’s Hardik Raj celebrates after dismissing Vimal Khumar during the Ranji Trophy matcha against Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
lightbox-info

Karnataka’s Hardik Raj celebrates after dismissing Vimal Khumar during the Ranji Trophy matcha against Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of February 11 Ranji Trophy matches happening across the country. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates, news and scores.

  • February 11, 2024 11:56
    Karnataka 37/2 in 16.3 overs vs Tamil Nadu Leads by 252 runs

    Ajith Ram and M Mohammed remove the Karnataka openers to give some respite to Tamil Nadu but the visitor has a huge advantage at the lunch break with a massive lead of 251 runs. Devdutt Padikkal and Hardik Raj will look to bat Tamil Nadu out of the game when the second session resumes.

  • February 11, 2024 11:21
    Pondicherry 172 & 67 vs Jammu and Kashmir 106 & 152

    We have the first result of Round 6 as Jammu and Kashmir has defeated Pondicherry in their den and secured a brilliant 19-run win as Pondicherry folded out for 67 in the second innings. Abid Mushtaq and Vanshaj Sharma picked five each each to fashion the win for Jammu and Kashmir.

  • February 11, 2024 10:47
    Tamil Nadu 151 all out in 69.2 overs vs Karnataka

    V Vyshak picks a four-wicket haul, and Shashi Kumar takes three as Karnataka bowled out Tamil Nadu for 151 in 69.2 overs to take a massive lead of 215 runs. With still two full days available, the Mayank Agarwal-led side will look to secure an outright win, and Tamil Nadu is shell-shocked. Sans N Jagadeesan and Baba Indrajith none of the batsmen showed the spine and lacked the application on a track where the opposition scored 366 runs! The home side has to resurrect its batting but will be playing catch-on from here on. Karnataka in the driver’s seat.

  • February 11, 2024 10:20
    Tamil Nadu 150/9 in 68 overs vs Karnataka

    Baba Indrajith is a lone spectator as Karnataka rejoice, on the verge of pocketing a massive first-innings lead with V Vyshak first cleaning up M Mohammed and then trapping Ajith Ram to leave Tamil Nadu nine down. The 150 is up for the home side but it still trails by a massive 216 runs with just one wicket remaining.

  • February 11, 2024 10:06
    Chhattisgarh 217/5 in 76 overs

    Royston Dias with the breakthrough has given Mumbai the first breakthrough of the morning with Ajinkya Rahane pouching a good catch to remove wicket-keeper KD Eknath. Chhattisgarh is five down and trails Mumbai by 134 runs.

  • February 11, 2024 09:55
    Rajasthan 169/7 in 65.3 overs vs Saurashtra 328 all out

    Dharmendrasinh Jadeja with a four-wicket haul has given Saurashtra the upper hand, as Rajasthan still trails by 159 runs with three wickets in hand. It will be a crucial session for both teams, but Saurashtra will go all out attack and look to take a healthy first-innings lead.

  • February 11, 2024 09:38
    February 11, 2024 - Day 3 | Score Updates

    Odisha vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D

    DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack 

    Toss: Uttarakhand opts to bat first 

    Uttarakhand 342 in 131.3 overs | Odisha 123/6 in 41.2 overs

    Assam vs Bihar, Elite Group B

    Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 

    Toss: Bihar opts to bowl 

    Assam 405 all out in 121.4 overs | Bihar 134/5 in 46 overs 

    Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Elite Group B

    Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 

    Toss: Mumbai opts to bat 

    Mumbai 351 all out in 101.4 overs | Chhattisgarh 180/4 in 66 overs 

    Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group A

    Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 

    Toss: Haryana opted to bat 

    Haryana 509 in 134.5 overs vs Jharkhand 119/9 in 38.2 overs 

    Manipur vs Services, Elite Group A

    ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand 

    Toss: Manipur opts to bat 

    Manipur 67 all out in 34.2 overs & 51/6 in 32 overs | Services 333 in 106.1 overs 

    Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A

    Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 

    Toss: Vidarbha opted to bowl 

    Maharashtra 208 all out | Vidarbha 439/6 

    Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group D

    Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 

    Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bat 

    Madhya Pradesh 454 in 129.3 overs | Baroda 104/6 in 40 overs 

    Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi, Elite Group D

    Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 

    Toss: Himachal opts to bowl 

    Delhi 264 all out in 71 overs | Himachal Pradesh 311/8 in 85 overs 

    Chandigarh vs Tripura, Elite Group C

    Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 

    Toss: Chandigarh opts to bat 

    Chandigarh 356 in 116 overs vs Tripura 187/4 in 62 overs 

    Kerala vs Bengal, Elite Group B

    St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram 

    Toss: Kerala opted to bat first 

    Kerala 363 all out in 1247.3 overs | Bengal 172/8 in 49 overs 

    Pondicherry vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D

    Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 

    Toss: Jammu and Kashmir opts to bat 

    J&K 106 all out in 28.4 overs & 152 in 67.5 overs | Pondicherry 172 all out in 55.1 overs & 35/7 in 23 overs 

    Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B

    Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram 

    Toss: UP opted to bowl 

    Andhra 261 in 95.1 overs & 19/1 in 4.3 overs | Uttar Pradesh 199 in 51.5 overs 

    Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

    MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 

    Toss: Karnataka opts to bat 

    Karnataka 366 in 119.4 overs vs Tamil Nadu 129/7 in 56 overs 

    Punjab vs Gujarat, Elite Group C

    Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 

    Toss: Punjab opts to bowl 

    Gujarat 339 in 94.3 overs vs Punjab 219 all out in 56.5 overs 

    Railways vs Goa, Elite Group C

    Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat 

    Toss: Goa opts to bowl 

    Railways 297 in 90.5 overs & 31/0 in 11 overs | Goa 200 in 68.2 overs 

    Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A

    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 

    Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat first 

    Saurashtra 328 all out in 116.5 overs | Rajasthan 159/6 in 61 overs 

    Hyderabad vs Nagaland, Plate 1st Semi Final

    Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 

    Toss: Hyderabad opted to bat 

    Hyderabad 462/8 dec in 107 overs | Nagaland 206 in 60.1 overs & 20/1 in 5 overs 

    Meghalaya vs Mizoram

    Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium 

    Toss: Mizoram opted to bat 

    Mizoram 144 all out in 46.3 overs & 153 all out in 38 overs | Meghalaya 145 all out in 44.4 overs & 125/4 in 31 overs

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Ranji Trophy Live Scores

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka takes massive lead; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jalaj Saxena claims second-best bowling figures for Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape claims back-to-back titles after win over Durban’s Super Giants
    PTI
  4. Ligue 1: Makeshift PSG extends lead to 11 points with 3-1 win over Lille, Lens beats Strasbourg
    AP
  5. ATP Dallas Open: Paul defeats Shelton to reach final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape claims back-to-back titles after win over Durban’s Super Giants
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka takes massive lead; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pondicherry loses seven in 87-run chase against Jammu & Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Final: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Akash Deep says “was expecting” his maiden India Test call-up vs England
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka takes massive lead; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jalaj Saxena claims second-best bowling figures for Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape claims back-to-back titles after win over Durban’s Super Giants
    PTI
  4. Ligue 1: Makeshift PSG extends lead to 11 points with 3-1 win over Lille, Lens beats Strasbourg
    AP
  5. ATP Dallas Open: Paul defeats Shelton to reach final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment