Tamil Nadu 58/1 in 22.3 overs vs Karnataka Tamil Nadu needs 297 runs to win

Pradosh Ranjan Paul and opener R Vimal Khumar have forged an unbeaten 44-run stand as Tamil Nadu needs another 297 runs to win the contest. In these days where the Bazball style of play has been adopted by the majority of the teams, Tamil Nadu will look to go for the target rather than switching to survival mode. In reality, teams in the past have managed to salvage draws, but in today’s modern-day game, both sides will play for a result. It will be a stunning run chase if the home side can pull it off, as Karnataka has mounted a stiff challenge. However, the dice is loaded heavily on Mayank Agarwal’s men.