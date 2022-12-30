Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Score Updates Round 3 Scorecard: Kerala beats Chhattisgarh, Delhi takes lead vs Tamil Nadu

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Day four of Round three matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 happening across different venues. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest score updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Day 4 Live Updates Sikkim 176 & 137/4 vs Mizoram 263 & 156 Odisha 414 vs Haryana 338 & 260/2 Tripura 254/4 vs Punjab 203 Uttarakhand 336 vs Himachal Pradesh 49 & 388/9 Baroda 249 & 166/6 vs Uttar Pradesh 258 & 177 Delhi 303 & 99/3 vs Tamil Nadu 427/8 dec Goa 321/8 & 11/0 vs Karnataka 603/7 dec Jharkhand 551/8 dec vs Services 367 & 92/2 Gujarat 596/4 dec vs Chandigarh 304 & 113/4 Madhya Pradesh 255 & 77/2 vs Railways 274 & 195 Arunachal pradesh 233 & 251 vs Manipur 287 & 67/1 Ranji Trophy, Round 3 Results Kerala 311 & 126/3 vs Chhattisgarh 149 & 287 Kerala won by 7 wickets Andhra 211 & 108 vs Maharashtra 200 & 250 Maharashtra won by 131 runs Mumbai 230 & 231 vs Saurashtra 289 & 220 Saurashtra won by 48 runs Assam 205 & 252 vs Hyderabad 208 & 231 Assam won by 18 runs Pondicherry 104 & 130 vs Rajasthan 335 Rajasthan won by an innings and 101 runs Vidarbha 272 & 101 vs J & K 191 & 221 Jammu and Kashmir won by 39 runs Meghalaya 167 & 200/6 vs Bihar 264 & 99 Meghalaya won by 4 wickets Nagaland 166 & 123 vs Bengal 450/4 dec Bengal won by an innings and 161 runs

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: R Sai Kishore strikes and the spinner traps Yash Dhull who falls for a quickfire 33-ball 37. Tamil Nadu won’t mind that as it has packed off the Delhi skipper who hit seven boundaries in his short stay at the wicket. Dhruv Shorey has held fort and is nearing his half-century as Delhi takes a slender lead.

Kerala beats Chhattisgarh: Kerala beats Chhattisgarh by seven wickets to pocket full points and registers a brilliant win. Chasing a small total of 126 runs, the openers gave their team a fine start and although the Sanju Samson-led side lost three wickets, they overhauled the target within the lunch break in 19.1 overs to end the year on a high.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh: Kerala loses two quick wickets as Rohan Kunnummal and Sachin Baby fall but the side requires just 37 runs to win the match. Akshay Chandran joins opener Rahul P. The 81-run opening stand between Rahul and Rohan has helped Kerala and kept Chhattisgarh at bay for a larger part of the chase.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh: Rahul P and Rohan Kunnummal bring the fifty up for Kerala and the Sanju Samson-led side needs another 70 runs to win. Having got starts, both openers will look to knock off the runs quickly before lunch and register an outright win.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: L Vignesh strikes early for Tamil Nadu and he has dismissed Vikas Mishra for a duck. What a bright start for the visitors and this is exactly what they were aiming for. An early wicket to leave the home side two down. Skipper Yash Dhull is out in the middle and joins opener Dhruv Shorey. Dhull missed out in the first innings and will look to make amends in the second essay, an important one with Tamil Nadu sniffing a win.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: Dhruv Shorey and Vikas Mishra begin Delhi’s reply on the final day as Tamil Nadu aims for early wickets and force an outright win away from home. Delhi is still trailing by 82 runs and the home side will aim to erase the deficit without much damage.

Assam beats Hyderabad: What a sensational match this has been as Assam stuns Hyderabad to pocket an outright win. The home side needed 19 runs with one wicket in hand and skipper Tanmay Agarwal remained stranded on 126 as Riyan Parag trapped last batsman Kartikeya Kak to help Assam script a memorable win away from home. Top stuff.

Day Three Report: Tamil Nadu eyes win against Delhi

Delhi moved into match-saving mode after Tamil Nadu’s lower-order toyed with the depleted attack to seize a formidable 124-run lead on the third and penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy league match at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here on Thursday.

In fast-fading light, Washington Sundar brightened the team’s winning prospects with a ‘shooter’ that bowled Anuj Rawat and left Delhi reeling at 28 for one in the second innings, still trailing by 96 runs.

The day truly belonged to Tamil Nadu’s Pradosh Paul. Batting only for the seventh time in six Ranji Trophy matches since 2019, the left-hander smashed a maiden century (124, 212b, 16x4) and improved upon his previous high of 78 on debut against the same opposition in Chennai.

The overnight not-outs, Pradosh and Vijay Shankar resumed the Tamil Nadu innings at 214 for five and matched Delhi’s tally of 303 after 77 overs, when the former smashed two successive boundaries. Their 103-run stand well and truly deflated Delhi. But at this stage, soon after his 11th half-century in the competition, Vijay Shankar (52, 92b, 5x4) departed and R. Sai Kishore followed.

Pradosh continued to feast on Delhi’s bowling in the company of Ashwin Crist. The pair added 88 runs for the eighth wicket to consolidate Tamil Nadu’s gains before Pradosh lost his off-stump to Pranshu.

But Tamil Nadu was not done yet. L. Vignesh joined Crist and the duo added another 19 runs off 17 deliveries for the ninth wicket before declaration. With poor light resulting in considerable loss of overs — 14 on Day 1, 15 on Day 2 and 20 on Day 3 — Tamil Nadu could have focussed more on stepping up the scoring rate after gaining the first innings lead. The batters’ lack of urgency and Pradosh closing in on his century, Tamil Nadu’s approach suited Delhi.

On Friday, much will depend on how Tamil Nadu bowlers perform in the first session and equally, how the Delhi top-order soaks in the pressure of avoiding a second defeat in three matches.