Sussex 2nd XI posted a mammoth 324/7 against Middlesex 2nd XI in the Second Eleven T20 Championship on Tuesday at the Richmond Cricket Club in London.

Sussex won the match by a massive 194-run difference as Ravi Bopara starred with both bat and the ball. The English all-rounder scored a quickfire 49-ball 144 and scalped four wickets as Middlesex was bundled out for a paltry 130.

Sussex takes on Essex on Wednesday while Middlesex will take on Hampshire next on May 25.

