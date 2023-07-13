Watch: Ravi Shastri’s touching tribute to Yashpal Sharma at Sportstar Aces Awards 2023

The 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team gathered during the Sportstar Aces Awards earlier this year and tributes were paid to batter Yashpal Sharma, who passed away a couple of years ago.
Yashpal scored a terrific 89 to help India defeat West Indies in the group stage match against defending champion West Indies.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri described Yashpal as a big part of the dressing room. “Yashpal was an entertainer in the dressing room. He cracked jokes, and sometimes, his accent had us rolling with laughter. There were a lot of people in our team who enjoyed needling him, because Yashpal had a short fuse,” he said.
“As a batsman, his performances in the 1983 World Cup will never be forgotten. Some of the shots he played in that knock against West Indies were fantastic. He again rose to the occasion in the semifinal against England (Yashpal top scored for India with 61). We love you Yash, and The Hindu family loves you too,” Shastri said.” he added.
