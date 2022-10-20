Newly appointed BCCI President Roger Binny stated that it is the government that will take a decision on India travelling to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup next year. The BCCI has no say in the matter, Binny added.

Binny’s comment comes a couple of days after BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that India will not travel to Pakistan, and that the Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue.

“That is not the BCCI’s call. Once the government gives the clearance, then we can go ahead. We cannot take this decision on our own,” Binny said at a press conference organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) here on Thursday.

On the call to move the tournament to a neutral venue, Binny cited a precedent set in the 2018 Asia Cup. “When it was India’s turn to host the Asia Cup, we gave it to the UAE. (Now) The BCCI wants the Asia Cup to be played in a neutral venue,” Binny said.

The former India all-rounder is keen to find out why players are breaking down with injuries frequently. “In the last four or five years, many players have gotten injured. Why are they breaking down so easily? Is the load too much? Something has to be done. That is my priority. You cannot have a player break down 10 days before an international event,” he said.

Spectators who throng stadiums must me made more comfortable, Binny said. “Spectators must get much better facilities. When you have 30,000 to 40,000 spectators at a venue, they need to be comfortable,” he said.

“Pitches across India are too docile; they are unfit for fast bowlers. If the Indian team goes to England or Australia, it takes two weeks to get used to the bounce and movement,” Binny added.

Asked about the Women’s IPL, Binny said, “It’s going to get very, very popular. The (women’s) game has taken giant strides. There’s going to be a lot of people wanting to see the (Women’s) IPL. I hope we get a lot of people coming to the games.”