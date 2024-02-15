Rohit Sharma went past the sixes tally of former India skipper MS Dhoni during the opening day of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

He went past the mark with his second six of the innings, and surpassed Dhoni’s tally of 78 maximums in Test cricket. Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag holds the record for most sixes in Tests by an Indian, with 91 hits.

Rohit is also the most prolific six-hitter in international cricket, with a combined tally of 590 maximums across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He is the leading six-hitter in T20Is, with 190 sixes in 143 innings, and is third on the list in one-day cricket, with 323 maximums in 254 innings.

The overall record for most sixes in Tests is held by current England captain Ben Stokes, who has hit a whopping 128 maximums in 179 innings. He is followed by Brendon McCullum (107 sixes in 176 innings) and Adam Gilchrist (100 sixes in 137 innings).

MOST SIXES BY INDIANS IN TESTS

Virender Sehwag - 91 sixes in 180 innings

Rohit Sharma - 79 sixes in 97 innings

MS Dhoni - 78 sixes in 90 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 69 sixes in 329 innings

Kapil Dev - 61 sixes in 184 innings

