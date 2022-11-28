Ruturaj Gaikwad hit seven sixes in an over at the Narendra Modi Stadium, B Ground in Ahmedabad, en route to his unbeaten double century and powered Maharashtra to a mammoth total of 330/5 against Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. Ruturaj is now the first batter in limited-overs cricket to score 43 runs in a single over.

Ruturaj, who hit an unbeaten 220 off 159 balls, thanks to 10 fours and 16 sixes, hammered Shiva Singh for seven maximums in the 49th over. Shiva conceded a no-ball in the fifth delivery, which went for a maximum as well.

Ruturaj is in the august company of Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera, who all have hit six consecutive sixes in an over.

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra batsman scored his first half-century in international cricket during the third T20I between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam.

Gaikwad had played five T20Is, scoring 63 runs at a strike rate of 114.54 and averaging 12.6. His highest score was 23 against South Africa in the first match of the ongoing T20I series.

Gaikwad made his international debut against Sri Lanka in July 2021 and scored an 18-ball 21.