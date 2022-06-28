IND vs IRE: Samson, Hooda record highest T20I partnership for India

Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda recorded a 176-run partnership for the second-wicket during India's second T20I against Ireland in Malahide on Tuesday.

The duo, featuring for the first time as a pair in international cricket, broke Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's (165) record for the highest T20I partnership among Indians for any wicket during the stand.

While Samson on 77 - his highest T20I score - Deepak Hooda proceeded to smash his maiden century. Hooda reached the mark in just his third T20I innings and became the fourth Indian batter to record the milestone.

