IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan makes international debut during India vs England third Test in Rajkot

The middle-order batter from Mumbai was named in the squad for the second Test in Visakhapatnam after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out due to injury.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 08:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the third Test against England in Rajkot.
India’s Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the third Test against England in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

India’s Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the third Test against England in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

Sarfaraz Khan will make his international debut during the third Test between India and England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

The middle-order batter from Mumbai was named in the squad for the second Test in Visakhapatnam after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out due to injury. However, Rajat Patidar was given the nod, ahead of Sarfaraz, for that game.

With Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series, Sarfaraz eventually found a place in the team.

More to follow...

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

