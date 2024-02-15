IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan makes international debut during India vs England third Test in Rajkot

Sarfaraz Khan will make his international debut during the third Test between India and England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

The middle-order batter from Mumbai was named in the squad for the second Test in Visakhapatnam after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out due to injury. However, Rajat Patidar was given the nod, ahead of Sarfaraz, for that game.

With Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series, Sarfaraz eventually found a place in the team.

More to follow...