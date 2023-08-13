Scotland qualifies for ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024

The ICC U19 men’s World Cup Europe Qualifier concluded on Saturday with Scotland emerging victorious, topping the table in the Netherlands to confirm its place as the penultimate team to qualify for the main event in Sri Lanka in January.

Needing to avoid defeat and a substantial swing in net run-rate (NRR), Scotland beat Italy by 151 runs to book its third successive appearance at the event.

Batting first, Scotland suffered a collapse to finish at 229 from 39.4 overs before skittling Italy for 78 after Adi Hegde took five for 15 from his nine overs.

Wins over Jersey, host Netherlands and Norway had preceded Saturday’s triumph, and Scotland’s unbeaten campaign ensured it claimed the top spot.

The ongoing U19 Americas Qualifier will determine the final nation to qualify for the World Cup.

Sixteen teams will be competing at the tournament early next year over 41 matches. 11 teams have automatically qualified for the event as the best-placed Full Member nations from the previous event in 2022. They are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe.