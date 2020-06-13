Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Shahid Afridi announced on Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Pakistan star said he had been unwell since Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, Afridi said: “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, Afridi has been on a new mission - to help the poor suffering amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last few months, Afridi’s routine has been quite hectic. As the founder of the Shahid Afridi Foundation, the 40-year-old has been donating food, disinfectant soap, masks and other amenities to the needy in Pakistan.

It has been learnt that he is under self-isolation at his home.

Official statistics showed a record 6,397 new cases in Pakistan and 107 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 125,933 cases and 2,463 fatalities.