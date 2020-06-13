Cricket Cricket Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19 The former Pakistan all-rounder had been unwell since Thursday. Team Sportstar 13 June, 2020 14:14 IST Former Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi. - AP Team Sportstar 13 June, 2020 14:14 IST Shahid Afridi announced on Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Pakistan star said he had been unwell since Thursday.In a post on Twitter, Afridi said: “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery.”Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, Afridi has been on a new mission - to help the poor suffering amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.For the last few months, Afridi’s routine has been quite hectic. As the founder of the Shahid Afridi Foundation, the 40-year-old has been donating food, disinfectant soap, masks and other amenities to the needy in Pakistan.It has been learnt that he is under self-isolation at his home.Official statistics showed a record 6,397 new cases in Pakistan and 107 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 125,933 cases and 2,463 fatalities. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos