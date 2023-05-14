Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out for six weeks with finger injury

Shakib hurt the tip of his right index finger attempting a catch during Friday’s second one-day international against Ireland, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed.

AFP
DHAKA 14 May, 2023 11:17 IST
DHAKA 14 May, 2023 11:17 IST
Shakib Al Hasan suffered a fracture on his right index finger during the second ODI against Ireland.

Shakib Al Hasan suffered a fracture on his right index finger during the second ODI against Ireland. | Photo Credit: AFP

Shakib hurt the tip of his right index finger attempting a catch during Friday’s second one-day international against Ireland, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out for around six weeks with a finger injury, the cricket board said on Sunday.

Also Read
IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, Brar shine as Punjab Kings wins by 31 runs to keep playoffs hopes alive; Delhi Capitals eliminated

Shakib hurt the tip of his right index finger attempting a catch during Friday’s second one-day international against Ireland at Chelmsford, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

“An X-ray today (Saturday) confirmed a fracture on the base of the index finger. Such injuries usually take around six weeks to heal,” national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

The injury means Shakib will not be available for Sunday’s final ODI against Ireland.

Bangladesh currently leads the three-match series 1-0. It won Friday’s second match by three wickets, knocking off a target of 320 runs after the opening match of the series was rained off.

Sunday’s ODI against Ireland is the final fixture of the ICC ODI Super League in the current cycle.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

SRH vs LSG - Meek surrender by Sunrisers; Mankad - Pooran shine - match review, talking points

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav powers Mumbai to a 27-run win over Gujarat; Match analysis in five minutes

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Expected Nitish Rana to open the bowling, was ready to take him on

Slide shows

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us