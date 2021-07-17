Shakib, Liton Das steer Bangladesh to 155-run win over Zimbabwe

Opener Liton Das scored a century and Shakib Al Hasan took 5 for 30, breaking a national record, as Bangladesh hammered Zimbabwe by 155 runs in the first One-Day International (ODI) on Friday.

Das' 102 saved Bangladesh from 74 for 4 and lifted the visiting team to 279 for 6 in 50 overs batting first at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe was all out for 121 in just 28.5 overs for a hefty home defeat.

Shakib's five made him Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs, overtaking seam bowler and former captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva made 54 for Zimbabwe but there was hardly any other resistance as Shakib's left-arm spin claimed four of the last five wickets.

Liton Das talks after the 1st ODI match against Zimbabwe.#BANvZIM #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/Ll0h2UtKKi — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 16, 2021

Zimbabwe's Timycen Maruma didn't bat after he sustained a leg injury while fielding.

Shakib's third five-for in ODIs took him to 274 career wickets. He is already Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in Tests and Twenty20s.

The teams will play two more one-dayers and three T20s. Bangladesh won the only Test of the tour, also at Harare, by 220 runs.