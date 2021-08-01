Cricket

Shane Warne in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Shane Warne, who is the head coach of London Spirit in The Hundred, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into isolation.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 01 August, 2021 22:30 IST

Warne felt unwell on Sunday morning, ahead of Spirit's fixture  against Southern Brave at Lord's.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Reports by the UK media suggest that Warne felt unwell on Sunday morning, ahead of Spirit's fixture  against Southern Brave at Lord's. After a lateral flow test result returned positive, he underwent a PCR test - result of which is awaited.

Last week, Trent Rockets coach Andy Flower, too, had tested positive.

