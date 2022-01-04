'All I did was hit the crack,' says Shardul after seven-wicket haul against South Africa

Shardul Thakur made history at the Wanderers on Tuesday. His seven for 61 is the best ever figures by an Indian bowler against South Africa in Test cricket.

After the second day’s play, a confident Shardul said, “It is my best figures. But my best is yet to come.”

About his game-plan, Thakur said, “It was to keep coming hard at the batters. All I did was to hit the crack. There was an area from where the ball kicked up or kept low.”

He said it was all about team effort. “Shami and Bumrah are the strike bowlers. They bowled well without luck, creating the pressure. Today I got the wickets. This is how we play as a pack.”

He said, “I love playing Test cricket. It is the purest form of the game. My mindset is different when I play Tests. I want to give my best.”

Shardul said he was not bothered about limited opportunities. “The selectors and the team management have confidence in me that is why they are playing me as a genuine bowler. In a large country like India, there is bound to be competition.”

On Cheteshwar Pujara's innings, he said, “Pujara is batting well now. He was feeling comfortable.”

About succeeding in overseas conditions, he said, “You need to have a better understanding of the game. Every game is a different game, different challenges.”

He said there was help for the seamers in both Centurion and here. “You have to bowl in good areas.”

About the Ranji Trophy getting postponed, he said, “I feel for them [the cricketers]. But you also have to look at the Covid scenario in the country.”