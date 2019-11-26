Dhawan ruled out of West Indies T20Is, Samson likely replacement

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20 series against West Indies, starting December 6 in Hyderabad with Sanju Samson set to replace him.

While Samson would hope to get some game-time with the Kerala batsman having regained form, especially in white-ball formats. However, Dhawan would consider himself unlucky with the left-hander being far from assured of a spot in India’s squad in the shortest format.

Dhawan injured his left knee while playing for Delhi against Maharashtra in the first Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament at the C.B. Patel Ground in Surat.

The 33-year-old was attempting a full-stretched dive to return to his crease when a piece of wood in his batting pad pierced his knee and made a deep cut. He realised that he was bleeding once he returned to the pavilion after he was dismissed and later got multiple stitches.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad was in Surat on Monday and so was NCA physio Ashish Kaushik. Sportstar understands that after discussing Dhawan’s recovery process with Kaushik, the selectors were convinced the opener won’t recover in time for the three-match series.

The injury is something similar to what Shane Watson suffered during the IPL 2019 final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians earlier this year.