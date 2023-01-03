Shivam Mavi (four for 22) registered the third best bowling figures on T20I debut by an Indian during the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mavi is only the third Indian bowler to pick four wickets on T20I debut, after Barinder Sran (four for 10) and Pragyan Ojha (four for 21). The 24-year-old picked up the wickets of Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to rattle Sri Lanka, which was chasing 163.

The Uttar Pradesh pacer was the most expensive uncapped Indian in the IPL 2023 auction in December last year. Defending champion Gujarat Titans roped in Mavi for a whopping INR 6 crore.

Mavi cleaned up the stumps of Nissanka in his very first over in international cricket after being hit by Kusal Mendis for consecutive fours. Mavi got the ball to swing in and beat Nissanka’s drive. In his second over (fourth of the innings), Mavi was once again taken for back-to-back fours by Dhananjaya before the batter miscued a flick to the fielder at mid-on.

Returning for his second spell, Mavi got the key wicket of Hasaranga in the 15th over with a slower delivery to turn the tide in India’s favour before dismissing Theekshana for his fourth scalp in the 18th over.

Indians with best bowling figures on T20I debut