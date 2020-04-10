The most famous brothers in arms in international cricket

Mark and Steve Waugh (Australia)

The Waugh brothers formed the fulcrum of Australia's batting in the 1990s. While Steve, older of the two twins, led Australia in 15 of its world-record 16 consecutive Test wins and to the 1999 World Cup title, Mark hit three hundreds during the 1996 World Cup, and was instrumental in Australia winning the Frank Worrell Trophy in the West Indies in 1995. While Mark featured in 128 Tests and 244 ODIs, Steve played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs.

Steve (right) with his twin brother Mark Waugh.

Grant and Andy Flower (Zimbabwe)

Grant Flower, younger brother of Andy, made his international debut against India in 1992. The right-hander played 221 ODIs for his 6571 runs at an average of 33.52 including six hundreds and 40 fifties. Andy, meanwhile, emerged as Zimbabwe's trump card in Test cricket, scoring 4794 runs in 63 Tests at an average of 51.54 including 12 hundreds and 27 fifties. Andy led Zimbabwe to its first Test victory against Pakistan in 1994-95.

READ| Lockdown diaries: It is difficult to be in isolation, says P. V. Sindhu

Shane and Brett Lee (Australia)

Shane Lee, a right-arm medium-pacer and a hard-hitting stroke-maker, may not have had as illustrious a career as his younger brother Brett, but he briefly made heads turn with his ability as a clean striker of the ball. He made 477 runs in 45 ODIs at a strike-rate of 95.40, and picked 48 wickets at an economy rate of 4.37. Brett, on the other hand, became renowned for steaming in and hurling 150 kilometre per hour-thunderbolts at opposing batsmen. Brett finished as Australia's fourth-most successful Test bowler with 310 wickets in 76 matches.

Shane Lee and Brett Lee. - AFP

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan (India)

Irfan and Yusuf were both part of the victorious Indian team at the 2007 World Twenty20 and Irfan was the man-of-the-match in the final against Pakistan. While Irfan featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, Yusuf has represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is. Yusuf was part of Team India when it lifted its second World title at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011.

READ| Lockdown diaries: Training is paramount, says Ravi Dahiya

Brendon McCullum and Nathan McCullum (New Zealand)

Brendon McCullum, a swashbuckling opener, played 101 Tests and made 6,453 runs. His older brother, Nathan, an all-rounder in limited-overs cricket, has over 1000 runs and 63 wickets in ODIs.