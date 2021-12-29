Ganguly stable after testing positive for COVID-19, says hospital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is in 'haemodynamically stable condition' after being tested positive for COVID-19.

"On the second day of admission, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch. The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda is keeping a close watch on his health status,"Dr. Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata said in a statement.

Ganguly was admitted to the hospital on Monday night, and Basu stated that Ganguly's oxygen saturation is also maintained at 99% on room air.