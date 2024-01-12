MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar joins English county Essex

Elgar ended his time as a South Africa player earlier this month after 86 Tests and over 5,000 runs for the Proteas.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 21:20 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Dean Elgar in action against India during his last Test match.
FILE PHOTO: Dean Elgar in action against India during his last Test match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dean Elgar in action against India during his last Test match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former South Africa opener Dean Elgar has joined Essex after calling time on his international career, the English county announced on Friday.

Elgar ended his time as a South Africa player earlier this month after 86 Tests and over 5,000 runs for the Proteas.

His final international appearance last week saw him captaining the Proteas who crashed to a seven-wicket defeat against India in Cape Town in a game that lasted just 642 balls - the shortest completed match in Test history.

The left-handed batter was an English County Championship winner with Surrey in 2018 and has also represented Somerset with whom he had been linked again this time.

He will fill the void at Essex left by the retirement of former England captain Alastair Cook at the end of last season.

“I’m thrilled to embark on this new chapter of my cricketing journey with Essex,” Elgar said on Friday after signing a three-year contract with the team.

Also read | U-19 World Cup: South Africa relieves captain David Teeger amid risk of protests

“The club have been pushing for honours in recent years and I’m eager to contribute to further success.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my previous experiences in county cricket and I’m really looking forward to joining up with the squad ahead of the season.”

Essex finished as County Championship runner-up behind Surrey last season.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath added: “He has had an outstanding career in Test cricket and has demonstrated to the world his desire to score runs at the highest level, right up until he retired.

“His achievements in the international arena speak volumes about his capabilities and we are excited to witness his impact at Essex.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Dean Elgar /

Essex

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat updates in Pro Kabaddi League; Arjun Deshwal helps Jaipur pip Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar joins English county Essex
    AFP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India looks to don robes of a giant-killer against Australia; Uzbekistan favourites against Syria
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Italy women visit Ranchi’s Jagannath Temple on the eve of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Spain forward Olmo set to return for RB Leipzig
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar joins English county Essex
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala openers Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad frustrate Assam on truncated first day
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Shreyas Iyer challenged with short-ball ploy upon Ranji Trophy return
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai fails to seize advantage on opening day against Andhra
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. India A dominates proceedings against England Lions on day one of practice game
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat updates in Pro Kabaddi League; Arjun Deshwal helps Jaipur pip Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar joins English county Essex
    AFP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India looks to don robes of a giant-killer against Australia; Uzbekistan favourites against Syria
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Italy women visit Ranchi’s Jagannath Temple on the eve of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Spain forward Olmo set to return for RB Leipzig
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment