Cricket

South Africa’s ODI World Cup hopes in doubt as Australia series cancelled

South Africa’s forfeit could affect its chances of qualifying directly for next year’s one-day World Cup in India.

Reuters
MELBOURNE 13 July, 2022 08:38 IST
MELBOURNE 13 July, 2022 08:38 IST
Cricket South Africa had asked to shift the series, which was scheduled for Hobart (Jan. 12), Sydney (Jan. 14) and Perth (Jan. 17).

Cricket South Africa had asked to shift the series, which was scheduled for Hobart (Jan. 12), Sydney (Jan. 14) and Perth (Jan. 17). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa’s forfeit could affect its chances of qualifying directly for next year’s one-day World Cup in India.

South Africa has withdrawn from the one-day international series with Australia in January after host board Cricket Australia (CA) was unable to accommodate a request to reschedule.

CA said Cricket South Africa had asked to shift the series, which was scheduled for Hobart (Jan. 12), Sydney (Jan. 14) and Perth (Jan. 17).

“Unfortunately, due to the congested international schedule including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, there are no alternative dates available,” CA said in a statement on Wednesday.

CA said South Africa had agreed that Australia would be awarded the competition points, pending approval from the International Cricket Council.

WATCH VIDEO

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

South Africa’s forfeit could affect its chances of qualifying directly for next year’s one-day World Cup in India.

The Proteas are 11th in the World Cup Super League standings, with only the top seven teams apart from hosts India to qualify directly for the 10-team tournament.

South Africa’s test team are scheduled to tour Australia for a three-match series starting in Brisbane on Dec. 17.

Australia pulled out of their its tour of South Africa last year citing heath risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision greeted by disappointment and frustration by Cricket South Africa.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur: Performance in Sri Lanka tour ticked a number of boxes for us ahead of CWG 2022

India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Review: New England vindicates 'Bazball'

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us