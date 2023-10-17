South Africa vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA vs NED match today?

South Africa and Netherlands will face off in the 15th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

While South Africa defeated Sri Lanka and Australia coming into this game, Netherlands lost to Pakistan and New Zealand.

When will SA vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, October 17.

What time will SA vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will SA vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of SA vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.