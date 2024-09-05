MagazineBuy Print

Pak pacer Shabbir Ahmed resigns as regional coach citing political interference

Shabbir resigned as head coach in Dera Ghazi Khan region, saying he had become frustrated with the widespread political interference, favouritism, nepotism in cricket affairs at the regional and district levels.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 19:41 IST , Karachi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Shabbir Ahmed in action against India in the second day of the first test match against India at Multan.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Shabbir Ahmed in action against India in the second day of the first test match against India at Multan. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Shabbir Ahmed in action against India in the second day of the first test match against India at Multan. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S/ The Hindu

Former fast bowler Shabbir Ahmed has resigned as a regional coach from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lamenting the sorry state of affairs at the grass root level.

Shabbir resigned as head coach in Dera Ghazi Khan region, saying he had become frustrated with the widespread political interference, favouritism, nepotism in cricket affairs at the regional and district levels.

“How can Pakistan cricket improve when there is no merit in selection of players at regional level and there is so much interference and nepotism and favouritism by cricket officials,” he said.

Shabbir said he had chosen to work as head coach in Dera Ghazi Khan as he wanted to promote and develop the game and players at the district and regional levels.

ALSO READ | New Zealand arrives in India for one-off Test against Afghanistan

“Unfortunately what I have experienced is very frustrating. A player who works hard throughout the year and is a good talent is overlooked in the final selection to pick a player who use political and other connections to get in,” he said.

The fast bowler said he was not surprised that Pakistan had lost 0-2 to Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket was at its lowest ebb.

“Even if coaches who are sincere want to do something they are helpless in the existing system,” Shabbir said.

Related Topics

Shabbir Ahmed /

Pakistan /

Bangladesh

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

