Sri Lanka cricket to probe direct ODI world cup qualification failure

A technical committee appointed by the minister of sports will be probing the reasons behind Sri Lanka’s failure to win automatic qualification for the ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Sri Lanka failed to directly qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup following its loss to New Zealand in the third ODI at Hamilton last month.

Sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe last week appointed a technical committee headed by the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya. It comprises three other former national players.

The committee had its first public appearance on Tuesday.

“We will ask the coaching management the reasons for not winning the automatic qualification,” Jayasuriya, a key player in Sri Lanka’s only World Cup win in 1996, told reporters.

“They must also give us a short term plan to improve things. These are a talented bunch of players and they should be given the necessary confidence.” Sri Lanka twice finalist in addition to the 1996 win has played every World Cup since 1975. This will be the first time it would be playing in a qualifying round.

Sri Lanka’s chances for automatic qualification disappeared when it lost the three-ODI series 0-2 to New Zealand last month.

The loss meant Sri Lanka failed to move up to the eighth spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League table. Seven teams have already secured their spots in the tournament.

Sri Lanka will now play in the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe between June 18 and July 9.

There are only two places for the qualifying teams in the final round. Sri Lanka will be fighting for a slot alongside Zimbabwe and West Indies and also with either South Africa or Ireland.

The ODI World Cup will be held in October-November in India this year.