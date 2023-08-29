Sri Lanka announces squad for Asia Cup 2023

Host nation Sri Lanka announced its squad on Tuesday for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 17.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the four key Sri Lankan players who will miss the tournament due to injury. He is recovering from a strain in his thigh that he suffered during the Lanka Premier League, where he was the top run-scorer and highest wicket-taker.

Pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are also absent from the squad due to injuries.

Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan are two players who were late inclusions due to injuries in the squad.

Kusal Perera returns after a hiatus of two years to the ODI squad. However, according to a statement from Sri Lankan Cricket, he is recovering from flu and will join the rest of the team once he is fit.

Chameera has a pectoral injury, Madushanka hurt himself during a practice match last week, and Kumara has a side strain.

Sri Lanka’s opening game in the Asia Cup is against Bangladesh on August 31 in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 squad Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (VC), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Samara Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theeksana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesa Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

