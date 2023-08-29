MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka announces squad for Asia Cup 2023

Host nation Sri Lanka announced its squad on Tuesday for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 17.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 18:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dasun Shanaka will captain the Sri Lanka team in Asia Cup 2023.
Dasun Shanaka will captain the Sri Lanka team in Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Dasun Shanaka will captain the Sri Lanka team in Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/EMMANUAL YOGINI

Host nation Sri Lanka announced its squad on Tuesday for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 17.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the four key Sri Lankan players who will miss the tournament due to injury. He is recovering from a strain in his thigh that he suffered during the Lanka Premier League, where he was the top run-scorer and highest wicket-taker.

Also Read: KL Rahul to miss Pakistan and Nepal Asia Cup 2023 matches: Dravid

Pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are also absent from the squad due to injuries.

Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan are two players who were late inclusions due to injuries in the squad.

Kusal Perera returns after a hiatus of two years to the ODI squad. However, according to a statement from Sri Lankan Cricket, he is recovering from flu and will join the rest of the team once he is fit.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma: Playing high-risk game in ODIs is my individual choice

Chameera has a pectoral injury, Madushanka hurt himself during a practice match last week, and Kumara has a side strain.

Sri Lanka’s opening game in the Asia Cup is against Bangladesh on August 31 in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 squad
Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (VC), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Samara Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theeksana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesa Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

MORE TO FOLLOW..

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live score, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: NEUFC 1 - 0 EBFC; Zabaco header gives NorthEast lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka announces squad for Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Bengal claims 68-run win over TNCA XI
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid dismisses lack of middle order clarity, says injuries disrupted plans
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer, US Open 2023: First Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Bengal claims 68-run win over TNCA XI
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Sri Lanka announces squad for Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Rishabh Pant visits Indian team camp ahead of Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid dismisses lack of middle order clarity, says injuries disrupted plans
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Rohit Sharma: Playing high-risk game in ODIs is my individual choice
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live score, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: NEUFC 1 - 0 EBFC; Zabaco header gives NorthEast lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka announces squad for Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Bengal claims 68-run win over TNCA XI
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid dismisses lack of middle order clarity, says injuries disrupted plans
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer, US Open 2023: First Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment