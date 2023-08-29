MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KL Rahul to miss Pakistan and Nepal Asia Cup 2023 matches: Dravid

Dravid said that Rahul will be staying back at the NCA and a call on his participation in the tournament will be take on September 4.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 13:31 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
FILE PHOTO: India’s KL Rahul.
FILE PHOTO: India’s KL Rahul. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s KL Rahul. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wicketkeeper-batter K.L. Rahul will miss India’s group stage matches against Pakistan and Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023. Rahul will train at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru in a bid to gain full match fitness.

Subject to an assessment on September 4, Rahul could join the squad for the Super Fours stage of the tournament.

“Rahul has had a really good week (in the India camp at Alur grounds). He has trained well, and is progressing very well on the route we want him to take. But he will be unavailable for the Kandy leg of the trip. The NCA will look after him for the next few days while we are travelling. We will reassess on September 4, and take it from there,” Head Coach Rahul Dravid said at the Alur grounds on Tuesday.

Rahul is said to be down with a minor niggle, unrelated to the thigh injury he suffered during the IPL.

India Asia Cup 2023 squad announced: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna return; Tilak Varma included

Ishan Kishan is available in the squad as a wicketkeeper-batter, while Kerala’s Sanju Samson has been named as a traveling stand-by player.

Dravid insisted that Rahul will get enough match practice before the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which commences in around five weeks.

“It is only two games that he will miss. Both Rahul and Shreyas are in the same boat. It’s a slightly cautious approach with Rahul. Leading into the World Cup, he will have a couple of match simulations which will give him a longer time in the middle. We are hoping that it is only two games that he misses. There is an Australia series as well (three ODIs next month). I’m not too worried. Both Shreyas and Rahul are experienced players. Hopefully, we can give Rahul game time from the Colombo leg (of the Asia Cup),” Dravid said.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling back-up)

Related stories

Related Topics

KL Rahul /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KL Rahul to miss Pakistan and Nepal Asia Cup 2023 matches: Dravid
    Ashwin Achal
  2. East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Live score, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Preview; Live streaming info, Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sindhu congratulates Neeraj, welcomes him to ‘World Champions’ club
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Rahul Dravid: India was clear about No 4 and 5 batters 18 months ago, injuries disrupted plans
    PTI
  5. Sudden change in conditions snatched gold from us: Indian tent pegging team riders
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rahul Dravid: India was clear about No 4 and 5 batters 18 months ago, injuries disrupted plans
    PTI
  2. Rohit Sharma: Playing high-risk game in ODIs is my individual choice
    PTI
  3. KL Rahul to miss Pakistan and Nepal Asia Cup 2023 matches: Dravid
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: Reports
    Reuters
  5. Virat Kohli: Difficult situations still excite me after 15 years of international cricket
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KL Rahul to miss Pakistan and Nepal Asia Cup 2023 matches: Dravid
    Ashwin Achal
  2. East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Live score, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Preview; Live streaming info, Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sindhu congratulates Neeraj, welcomes him to ‘World Champions’ club
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Rahul Dravid: India was clear about No 4 and 5 batters 18 months ago, injuries disrupted plans
    PTI
  5. Sudden change in conditions snatched gold from us: Indian tent pegging team riders
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment